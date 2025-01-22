ADNOC, AIQ Complete Trial Phase of Agentic AI Solution

'The successful completion of this proof of concept for ENERGYai has shown extremely promising results', ADNOC's upstream CEO said.

In a release sent to Rigzone recently by the ADNOC team, the company revealed that it and AIQ had completed the trial phase of an agentic AI solution dubbed ENERGYai, which ADNOC described as “the world’s first of its kind agentic artificial intelligence solution tailored for the energy sector”.

“The 90 day proof of concept trial demonstrated that ENERGYai’s agentic AI - AI ‘agents’ that are trained in specific tasks across the energy value chain - can deliver significant improvements in the pace and accuracy of upstream exploration through rapid, precise, and detailed seismic survey analysis, alongside relevant, actionable insights to support production optimization at ADNOC’s existing wells,” ADNOC stated in the release.

The company noted that the results of the trial “delivered promising real-world results, including a 70 percent improvement in accuracy in major seismic interpretation aspects and significant improvements in advanced reservoir monitoring and anomaly detection”.

ADNOC also said the trial “showed promising results in enhancing data quality, as it vastly improved the reliability and usability of operational data inputs by detecting errors, standardizing formats and enriching datasets”.

The company revealed in the release that the first operational, scalable version of ENERGYai is expected to be completed in the first half of this year. This version will include five fully operational AI agents covering tasks within subsurface operations and will be test-deployed across a number of upstream assets, with plans to scale its application to thousands of additional wells, ADNOC stated in the release.

“The successful completion of this proof of concept for ENERGYai has shown extremely promising results and has confirmed the potential of the solution to be a powerhouse for value creation and sustainable energy production,” Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO, said in the release.

“Building on this initial achievement, ENERGYai will leverage petabytes of data to better empower our people and future-proof ADNOC, as we work to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company,” Al Kaabi added.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ, said in the release, “this milestone was made possible through close alignment between ADNOC subject matter experts, the expertise of 100+ specialists, and the establishment of robust and secure AI infrastructure”.

“These factors lay the foundation for even greater accomplishments in the forthcoming phases,” Kenesbai added.

ADNOC noted in the release that ENERGYai integrates a 70 billion parameter large language model (LLM) with over 50 years of ADNOC’s knowledge and petabytes of its proprietary data, “to drive optimization and efficiency across the company’s operations”.

In a release posted on its website on November 4, ADNOC highlighted that it and AIQ were “developing [a] first of a kind agentic AI solution for [the] global energy transformation”.

“This innovation underscores ADNOC’s commitment to pioneering sustainable, data-driven solutions that elevate industry standards,” ADNOC noted in that release.

In a release posted on its site on the same day, ADNOC announced that Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, “convened 80 global leaders from the energy, technology, climate, and investment sectors at a majlis to harness the opportunities of the AI-Energy-Climate Nexus”.

“The ENACT Majlis focused on developing strategies to reshape tech-energy partnerships for the sustainable delivery of energy that supports AI’s rapid growth,” ADNOC said in that release.

“Rooted in longstanding Emirati traditions, the majlis served as a platform for open, bold, and solutions-oriented discussions,” it added.

“The gathering emphasized the economic opportunity that can be realized by collaborating across sectors and embracing the interconnectedness of energy and AI,” it continued.

Al Jaber said in that release that “the exponential growth of AI is … creating a power surge that no single energy source can meet alone”.

“We need a collaborative and integrated response across all sectors to unlock innovative solutions and fully harness the potential of AI. The ENACT Majlis has kick-started an action agenda to realize these opportunities and deliver sustainable value for all,” he added.

In another release posted on its site on November 5, ADNOC announced the award of an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to Jereh Oil & Gas Engineering Corporation, “to install remote sensing and well operating equipment at its onshore Bab, Bu Hasa and Southeast fields, extending its AI-powered well digitalization program to cover the fields”.

That deal is worth up to $920 million (AED3.38 billion), ADNOC highlighted in that release.

“ADNOC’s well digitalization program, due for completion in 2027, will enable the remote monitoring and control of over 2,000 wells, enhancing operational efficiency and improving safety by reducing downtime and optimizing well performance,” ADNOC noted in that release.

The company added that the AI-powered program “builds on ADNOC’s strategy to accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies and AI solutions across its operations”.

In another release posted on its site on November 5, ADNOC highlighted that it and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) had signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Microsoft “on a range of artificial intelligence and low-carbon initiatives in the UAE and globally aimed at decarbonizing the energy system of today and enabling a sustainable energy system for the future”.

