ADNOC Adds HSBC, ADCB, EFG on Mega IPO Of Gas Unit
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has added banks including HSBC Holdings Plc and EFG Hermes to help arrange the planned initial public offering of its natural gas business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
State-owned Adnoc also plans to hire Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Arqaam Capital and International Securities as joint bookrunners on the offering, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.
The deal, which could be one of the emirate’s largest listings, may happen as soon as the first quarter, though the timing and size may change, the people said. The final list of banks on the IPO may change and Adnoc may hire more banks for the offering, they said.
Goldman Sachs Group, Bank of America, and First Abu Dhabi Bank were already working as joint global coordinators on the proposed listing, Bloomberg News reported in December.
Representatives for Adnoc and all of the banks declined to comment.
A listing of ADNOC Gas would follow a blistering year for shares sales in the Middle East due to high oil prices, favorable macroeconomic conditions, and investor inflows. The region bucked what was the worst slump in global IPO proceeds since the financial crisis as high inflation and interest rate rises sapped investors’ appetite for risk.
Emirates Global Aluminium, the Middle East’s biggest producer of the metal, may sell shares to the public as soon as the third quarter, one of its biggest shareholders said earlier this week.
ADNOC is combining its liquefied natural gas and gas-processing arms into a new unit called ADNOC Gas. Last week it named executives including Ahmed Mohamed Alebri as chief executive officer.
ADNOC Gas will be one of the world’s largest gas-processing entities with a capacity of 10 billion cubic feet a day across eight onshore and offshore sites. It will have a pipeline network of more than 3,250 kilometers (2,019 miles).
The United Arab Emirates is an OPEC member and one of the world’s biggest oil exporters. Yet it sees gas as crucial to the global transition toward cleaner forms of energy and is investing billions of dollars to ramp up the production of the fuel.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date
- Does USA SPR Bill Have Any Chance of Becoming Law?
- Large Inventory Build Couldn't Push Prices Lower This Week
- US Climate Bill To Boost Renewables Investment To $114B By 2031
- Inflation Reduction Act Trying To Cut Out China From US EV Industry
- Top Headlines: Is the USA Shale Boom Over and More
- Top Chinese Oil Trader's Buying Spree Sparks Market Curiosity
- Zephyr Hits More Hydrocarbons In Paradox Basin
- Biden's Climate Plan Is 'Dangerous' Says UK Business Secretary
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023
- Gulf of Mexico Lease Sales Edge Closer
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt
- Land Rig Activity In Key Regions Set To Rise In 2023
- Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date
- Too Early to Sustain $100 Per Barrel Oil
- Upstream Oil and Gas Will Have Another Strong Year in 2023
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Energy Cos Close Out 2022 With New Gas Finds