ADIPEC Goes Virtual
The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) is going virtual this year, ADIPEC organizer dmg events has revealed.
ADIPEC will now take place online between November 9 and 12, following a directive from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism that events should not take place in light of Covid-19 restrictions. Dmg events noted that the next in-person event will take place from November 8 to 11, 2021.
“Despite the global challenge of Covid-19, we are delighted the ADIPEC strategic and technical conferences will take place virtually this year, enabling leaders from across the oil and gas industry to come together to share ideas and connect on a range of key industry trends, challenges, and opportunities,” ADIPEC Chairman Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi said in an organization statement.
“The health and welfare of all ADIPEC participants is our highest priority and we look forward to welcoming all visitors to the full in-person exhibition and conference at ADIPEC 2021,” he added.
Dmg events’ global energy president, Christopher Hudson, said, “we are committed to ensuring ADIPEC remains at the heart of the global oil and gas landscape”.
"By staging a concentrated and abridged virtual conference program this year, ADIPEC will utilize cutting edge technology that has evolved exponentially over the last 4-5 months, to ensure the industry and its community has a voice to discuss and share the learnings of this year and into the future,” he added.
ADIPEC is an annual global industry event that attracts world energy leaders to discuss and debate the future of global energy markets, geopolitics and technology. The event, which has been held for over 35 years, is expected to attract of 155,000 participants next year.
ADIPEC is the latest in a line of events to go virtual this year. Others include the Gastech summit and the OAA awards.
As of July 22, there have been 14.7 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with 612,054 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). The United Arab Emirates has seen 57,498 confirmed cases and 341 deaths, as of July 22, WHO data shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
