ADIPEC Confirms 2021 In Person Event
The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) will return in person this year, the event’s organizers have confirmed in a statement sent to Rigzone.
ADIPEC 2021 will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from November 15 to 18, after going virtual last year following a directive from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism that events should not take place in light of Covid-19 restrictions. This year’s in person event is expected to host more than 100,000 energy professionals, over 2,000 companies and 26 international country pavilions.
“There is a great amount to discuss this year for energy companies, governments and stakeholders across the value chain, from the challenges posed by new emissions targets to the possibilities opened up by the world’s ongoing economic recovery,” Christopher Hudson, the president of dmg events, which organizes ADIPEC, said in a company statement.
“The opportunity for these discussions will be at ADIPEC 2021, the first major energy exhibition and conference taking place after COP26, where CEOs, government ministers from around the world and energy experts will set out the future of the sector,” he added in the statement.
“After over a year of lockdowns, restrictions and virtual sessions, the message we have received from the industry is clear; it is eager to again meet in person, share best practice and find new opportunities that simply could not happen virtually. As we look forward to returning in person to Abu Dhabi, 2021’s edition is set to be the most important yet,” Hudson went on to say.
ADIPEC’s website highlights that a total of $18.9 billion worth of business agreements took place across the four days of ADIPEC 2019. That figure is expected to grow this year, according to the event’s site, which highlights that 80 percent of attendees are either decision makers, purchasers or influencers.
There are currently different international arrival procedures for Abu Dhabi, depending on vaccination status and country of origin. These can be found on ADIPEC’s site.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Petrobras Aligns With OGCI Strategy And Commits To Net-Zero
- Valaris Scores Jack-Up Deal Hat-Trick
- UK Energy Sec in Gas Price Talks
- Oil Up as Hurricane Ida Still Squeezes Supply
- Equinor Cleared to Boost Gas Exports to Tight European Market
- OGUK Welcomes New UK Energy Minister
- BP Starts-Up Matapal Project Off Trinidad And Tobago
- Oil Up As Tight Supply Wins Over Chinese Economic Worries
- Key Members Say OPEC+ Can Keep Reviving Supply
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and More
- SBM Offshore Completes $1.6B FPSO Sepetiba Financing
- Naga 7 Contract Terminated As Result Of Total Loss Incident
- Schlumberger Meets with Libya NOC
- Biden Looks Into Why Gasoline Prices Are So High
- Shelf Drilling Scores Three-Year Jack-Up Deal With ONGC
- Ithaca Energy CEO Passes Away
- First Exploration Well for North Sea Company Drilled
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Pemex Restores Production After GOM Rig Fire
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets
- Ida Impact on Gulf of Mexico Continues
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made