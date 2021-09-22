ADIPEC Confirms 2021 In Person Event

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) will return in person this year, the event's organizers have confirmed in a statement sent to Rigzone.

ADIPEC 2021 will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from November 15 to 18, after going virtual last year following a directive from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism that events should not take place in light of Covid-19 restrictions. This year’s in person event is expected to host more than 100,000 energy professionals, over 2,000 companies and 26 international country pavilions.

“There is a great amount to discuss this year for energy companies, governments and stakeholders across the value chain, from the challenges posed by new emissions targets to the possibilities opened up by the world’s ongoing economic recovery,” Christopher Hudson, the president of dmg events, which organizes ADIPEC, said in a company statement.

“The opportunity for these discussions will be at ADIPEC 2021, the first major energy exhibition and conference taking place after COP26, where CEOs, government ministers from around the world and energy experts will set out the future of the sector,” he added in the statement.

“After over a year of lockdowns, restrictions and virtual sessions, the message we have received from the industry is clear; it is eager to again meet in person, share best practice and find new opportunities that simply could not happen virtually. As we look forward to returning in person to Abu Dhabi, 2021’s edition is set to be the most important yet,” Hudson went on to say.

ADIPEC’s website highlights that a total of $18.9 billion worth of business agreements took place across the four days of ADIPEC 2019. That figure is expected to grow this year, according to the event’s site, which highlights that 80 percent of attendees are either decision makers, purchasers or influencers.

There are currently different international arrival procedures for Abu Dhabi, depending on vaccination status and country of origin. These can be found on ADIPEC’s site.

