ADES Continues April Shopping With Two Valaris Jack-Up Buys

Middle East-focused offshore drilling company ADES is continuing with its drilling rig shopping, this time with two Valaris jack-ups.

Valaris said in a statement that it sold heavy-duty modern jack-ups Valaris 113 and 114 to ADES Saudi Limited for a total of $125 million.

Both Valaris 113 and Valaris 114 are PPL Pacific Class 400 jack-ups delivered in 2012. Both rigs have been stacked in the Philippines since they completed their last contracts in late 2015.

“We are pleased to have closed the sale of the Valaris 113 and 114 at values which are highly accretive to our shareholders. Each rig had been stacked for more than six years and would have required meaningful capital to reactivate,” President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said.

“We will continue to take a rational approach to fleet management, including regularly assessing our fleet for retirement and divestiture candidates,” he added.

This is a period of high activity for ADES as these are not the first rigs it bought this month. Last week, ADES International bought the benign environment jack-up rig Maersk Convincer from Maersk Drilling for $42.5 million in an all-cash transaction.

The Maersk Convincer will be transferred to ADES following the completion of its current drilling program with Shell subsidiary Brunei Shell Petroleum Company. The work for Shell will be completed in August 2022, but in any case, not later than September 15, 2022.

But that’s not all the acquisitions in April. India’s offshore drilling contractor Aban Offshore sold four of its jack-up drilling rigs to ADES International.

The rigs included in the deal are Deep Driller 2, Deep Driller 4, Deep Driller 5, and Deep Driller 6 owned by Aban Offshore’s step-down subsidiaries.

The total value of the deal is about $106 million for these four rigs with the first two being sold for $26 million each and the other two for $27 million each.

All of the acquisitions in April add to ADES’ previous jack-up rig buys from Noble Corporation and Vantage Drilling last year. Before this latest buy from Valaris, ADES said on its website that its fleet consists of 13 offshore jack-up rigs and 36 onshore rigs.

