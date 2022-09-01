ADES Buys Seven Jack-Up Rigs From Seadrill

ADES is continuing with its rig-buying spree with the acquisition of seven jack-up rigs from Seadrill Limited.

Offshore driller Seadrill Limited has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement with subsidiaries of ADES Arabia Holding Ltd. to sell the legal entities that own and operate seven jack-ups in Saudi Arabia.

Upon completion of the sale, the AOD I, AOD II, AOD III, West Callisto, West Ariel, West Cressida, and West Leda will be owned by ADES.

According to Seadrill, ADES will also employ the crews operating the rigs and will hold the drilling contracts related to the rigs. The total consideration for the jack-up sale is $628 million in cash, subject to adjustment for working capital and other items, and reimbursement to Seadrill for any project costs spent at the time of closing concerning the reactivation of the three stacked jack-ups, namely the West Ariel, West Cressida, and West Leda. This translates into around $100 million per rig on a ‘ready-to-drill’ basis.

Seadrill said that the proceeds from the sale enable Seadrill to significantly de-leverage its balance sheet and eliminate outstanding capital expenditure for the West Ariel, West Cressida, and West Leda.

The sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of competition authorities in Saudi Arabia, and is anticipated to close within the fourth quarter of 2022. Seadrill will provide customary transition support services to ADES for a limited period following closing.

“The sale of seven jack-ups to ADES is transformative for Seadrill. We are pleased to announce this transaction, which we believe crystallizes the valuation of these rigs at a substantially higher level than currently implied in Seadrill’s share price. It will also enable us to significantly de-lever our balance sheet, positioning us for future opportunities,” Simon Johnson, Seadrill Chief Executive Officer, stated.

The jack-up sale is not expected to have a material impact on our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2022, as disclosed within Seadrill’s second quarter 2022 earnings release.

The company’s capex and long-term maintenance guidance range of $320 million to $360 million could change materially depending on the date the transaction closes. Around $120 million of expenditures relating to the reactivation and upgrading of the West Ariel, West Cressida, and West Leda is included within the range disclosed.

“The range is likely to reduce to the extent the transaction closes prior to year-end as expenditures after the transaction closing will be incurred by the buyer. Furthermore, any such capital expenditures incurred on these rigs prior to closing will be fully reimbursed by the buyer on the closing of the transaction,” Seadrill said.

It is worth noting that ADES has been shopping for rigs for some time now. Namely, it bought a large number of rigs from several companies since November last year.

It first bought Noble Roger Lewis, Noble Scott Marks, Noble Joe Knight, and Noble Johnny Whitstine – all contracted by Saudi Aramco – from Noble Corporation. That was followed by a very active April this year with three acquisitions.

Namely, Maersk Drilling sold the Maersk Convincer jack-up rig to ADES for $42.5 million. In the same month bought four jack-up drilling rigs from Aban Offshore for $106 million and the Emerald Driller, Sapphire Driller, and the Aquamarine Driller jack-ups from Vantage drilling. The April shopping spree ended with the acquisition of the Valaris 113 and 114 rigs for a price of $125 million.

In May, ADES also bought two KFELS B Class rigs from Keppel Offshore & Marine. These rigs were ordered in 2013 and 2014 but nothing came of it. This was beneficial for both parties as Keppel announced last year that it would be exiting the offshore rig building business.

