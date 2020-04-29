Adding Terminal Storage Capacity Could Take 18 Months

The sharp decline in oil prices underscores how important terminal storage is to the world oil market, the International Liquid Terminals Association reported Tuesday.

ILTA President Kathryn Clay also observed the traditionally low level of public awareness about liquid terminals belies the critical role of the facilities.

“Liquid terminals are probably the most important business you’ve never heard of,” Clay remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Terminals play an essential role in balancing the market. That was clearly demonstrated with the recent sharp drop in crude oil prices, which in turn, lowered refined product prices.”

Clay noted the recent plunge in oil prices stems from:

“a huge volume of foreign crude oil in the market”

limited demand resulting from stay-at-home orders tied to COVID-19

surging storage inventories as traders and producers struggle to find places to put unneeded oil and petroleum products.

In the case of available terminal storage capacity, Clay pointed out that tank space is filling up faster than what even the experts had anticipated.

“Terminal storage improves the flexibility of the entire supply chain and provides an ability to respond to market fluctuations,” Clay continued. “We usually have surplus storage even during periods of oversupply and lax demand. The global pandemic changed all the rules.”

Clay also noted that liquids storage represents just a portion of what terminals do. She explained they provide logistic services such as blending and organizing inbound and outbound transportation. Although she acknowledged the storage side of the business is currently strong, she added that throughput – the business segment dealing with the amount of product flowing into and out of a terminal – has dropped off sharply.

ILTA also addressed why adding new storage capacity, given current constraints, is not a simple proposition. It cited the following facts about the industry:

most liquid storage terminals do not own the crude oil or petroleum products stored in their facilities

entities such as petroleum producers, distributors and commodity traders own and sell the product and contract with terminals to store it

historic utilization rates and customer contracts govern facility planning among ILTA members.

“As a result, it would be unwise for terminal operators to simply expand capacity to meet short-term market conditions,” stated ILTA, adding that the process to expand commercial storage capacity is lengthy and varies by tank size and permitting jurisdiction. “Adding a new aboveground storage tank in a petroleum product terminal would typically take 12-18 months to permit and construct.”

