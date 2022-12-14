ADC Energy Wins New Deal With Major Operator In West Africa

ADC Energy has secured a new contract in West Africa for the provision of operational assurance and rig acceptance.

The contract, worth $250,000, is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023 and expected to take around a month to complete. ADC Energy will provide a focused approach to operational assurance, and acceptance services for rig equipment, dynamic positioning, marine and well control, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) activity.

The project benefits from ADC’s continuity with both the operator’s rig intake process and the drillship itself, allowing for previously identified observations to be revisited to ensure appropriate action has been taken to prevent reoccurrence. ADC has also developed a work scope in collaboration with the operator and drilling contractor that applies any lessons learned from recent operations, incorporating data analysis from onboard condition-based monitoring systems.

ADC Energy will manage the project from its headquarters in Aberdeen and assign a dedicated senior project engineer to act as the technical focal point for the duration of the contract.

“Having worked with the client and its global operations for several years, we were pleased to be invited to tender for rig inspection services for the company’s operations in West Africa. We understand their processes and how they want to do things. On top of that, they understand us and what we deliver, and trust our ability to meet their expectations. Our competitive advantage was our firm understanding of the rig and its equipment. This meant that we could identify risk areas from previous rig visits, and help the client deliver safer, cleaner, and more efficient operations,” Jason McGill, business development manager at ADC Energy, said.

This is the latest contract ADC Energy has been awarded in West Africa, alongside a long-term contract with another major operator in Ghana.

“Our international experience means that clients using us for rig intake, acceptance and operational assurance, benefit from the shared learnings that we can offer,” McGill added.

Using its proprietary Technical Rig Audit Management System, ADC Energy use the software to pool anonymized data which was gathered over the last decade from 80 operators and 600 assets of all rig types, as well as from BOP well control equipment surveys, into a single repository to compare, contrast, and benchmark rigs.

These insights help its clients to make informed decisions for their specific well operations and conditions, potentially saving the offshore industry hundreds of millions in preventable non-productive time.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com