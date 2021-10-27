ADC Energy Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions On Offshore Rigs
Provider of dynamic integrated rig inspections ADC Energy has revealed an upgrade to power systems for DP rigs which can reduce carbon emissions.
ADC Energy said that it completed such a project with a major rig owner. As a result, the company was able to upgrade DP rig's power systems and reduce its carbon emissions by almost 5,000 tons per year.
The company added that typical DP drilling units operate in HV split-bus or open-bus configuration with the power management switchboards operating in silos, using an independent island philosophy.
This mode creates a potentially greater emission output, as it requires more engines to be online than may be required for the total operational loads.
“There is significant pressure on the oil and gas industry to decarbonize current assets and the findings of our recent project effectively highlight how upgrades to existing systems can actively reduce the carbon footprint of operations,” Austin Hay, Director at ADC Energy, said.
ADC’s solution makes the power plant run on fewer engines and optimal loads, resulting in a more efficient power source, if the existing rig power management systems are upgraded to allow for closed-bus mode, which ties the switchboards together.
This project shows that DP rigs operating in closed-bus configuration can successfully reduce annual CO2 emissions by 4,800 tons per year while reducing engine running hours by 20 percent. Therefore, an upgrade to such a power management system can deliver fuel savings of $620,000 per year.
The enhancement also provides operators with greater maintenance schedule flexibility, if the number of engines required to be online at one time is lowered. This can create potential maintenance savings of up to $150,000 per year.
“We recognize this enhancement requires considerable investment from rig owners and operators but as the sector continues its efforts to deliver more sustainable operations, this capital is essential to support net-zero goals.
“Existing rigs and vessels are critical components in the energy transition, and we are already working with several clients to advise them through this process to ensure that assets continue to operate safely and efficiently with minimal environmental impact,” Hay added.
