AD Ports, Kazmortransflot Ink Preliminary Deal on Fleet Expansion

Kazmortransflot and AD Ports signed heads of terms to grow their cooperation including by expanding their transport fleet.

National Maritime Shipping Company Kazmortransflot LLP, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company JSC NC KazMunayGas, and Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group have signed heads of terms to grow their cooperation including by expanding their transport fleet.

They plan to commission two new container vessels each with a capacity of over 500 twenty-foot equivalent units, to be deployed in the Caspian Sea. “These relatively larger (to existing capacity in the Caspian Sea), modern shallow draft vessels would offer enhanced turnaround times and provide increased capacity, while advanced cargo handling systems would support improved scheduling and operational efficiency”, AD Ports said in an online statement.

“Both companies also confirmed their intention to develop the next generation trans-Caspian Sea intermodal system via high-capacity ferries, and the corresponding terminal infrastructure, which will dramatically shorten the transit time for Kazakh exporters and all stakeholders of the middle corridor”, the statement added.

“The parties are also working to expand their tanker fleet for crude oil transportation to further support Kazakhstan’s energy sector and deepen the collaboration”.

Aidar Orzhanov, director-general of KazMorTransFlot, said, “Together we are creating new opportunities that will benefit not only our organizations, but also the wider economy”.

Capt. Ammar Al Shaiba, shipping chief executive at AD Ports, said: “We remain deeply committed towards our vision of facilitating international trade by enhancing and expanding our collaboration with our valued partners in Kazakhstan”.

“Together we have achieved much success in the Caspian region, underscoring the strength of our partnership”.

In their joint venture Caspian Maritime Integrated Solutions, formed 2022, AD Ports owns 51 percent while Kazmortransflot holds 49 percent. The joint venture owns and charters ships, transports cargoes and offers offshore logistics and subsea services.

Earlier AD Ports, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign investment fund ADQ, announced a shareholder agreement with another Kazakhstani partner for a grain terminal.

The under-construction terminal at Kuryk Port, in which AD ports has been given 51 percent ownership and SEMURG INVEST LLP 49 percent, is planned to handle up to 570,000 metric tons of grain cargo a year. A planned phase 2 will grow the capacity to 1.5 million metric tons per annum.

“With phase 1 scheduled for completion in the second half of 2026, Sarzha Grain Terminal is set to enhance global food trade, connecting Kazakhstan via the Transcaspian International Transport Route with Europe through a network of sea and dry ports in Central Asia”, AD Ports said in a press release January 14. The partnership was first announced August 2023.

AD Ports will shoulder $30 million of the expected investment of $50 million for the terminal.

"Our partnership with Semurg marks another key milestone in AD Ports Group’s Middle Corridor strategy and reinforces our commitment to global food security and the UAE's National Strategy for Food Security”, said AD Ports regional chief executive Abdulaziz Zayed Al-Shamsi. “This investment demonstrates our Group's dedication to expanding our presence in Central Asia, and in Kazakhstan in particular”.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com