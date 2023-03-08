ACWA Power to Develop 1GW Renewables Project in Kazakhstan
Saudi developer ACWA Power has reached an agreement with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and Samruk-Kazyna, the sovereign wealth fund of Kazakhstan, to develop a 1GW wind energy and battery storage project in the country.
According to the company, this deal marks its entry into Kazakhstan, with an initial investment of $1.5 billion to support national climate action, renewables integration and sustainable development.
It is intended to successfully decarbonize fossil fuel-based power generation following its scheduled completion in 2027, the statement reads.
Furthermore, ACWA Power said the partnership was formalized with a head of terms agreement signed by Bolat Akchulakov, the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Almassadam Satkaliyev, the Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna, and Mohammad Abunayyan, the Chairman of ACWA Power, in the presence of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who attended the signing ceremony.
The Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy which defines the course for long-term economic development is aimed at placing the nation among the top 30 global economies by 2050, ACWA Power said, noting that sustainability is a key priority, and the focus is to meet 50 percent of its energy requirements via alternative and green energy technologies by 2050. The country is fast tracking a number of clean energy initiatives to achieve set targets.
“The signing today once again exemplifies our commitment to partnering nations in their diversification endeavors and enabling sustainable progress. Public private partnerships are indeed key to facilitating the energy transition reliably and responsibly. And given the Republic’s values and emphasis surrounding decarbonization, we are delighted to expand our operations into the Kazakhstani market and support its government in reaching essential renewable energy targets,” Mohammad Abunayyan, ACWA Power Chairman, said.
ACWA Power’s involvement will represent the biggest Saudi investment in Kazakhstan’s power sector to date, the company stressed in its statement, adding that wind turbines and battery storage are sure to unlock new value and help ensure the involved parties capitalize on emissions abatement and energy transition opportunities.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Are Enough Young People Entering the Oil and Gas Workforce?
- Fitch Solutions Lowers Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Russian Oil Gets More Pricey
- OPEC Concerned About Demand Slowdown in USA, Europe
- TotalEnergies Gives Green Light for Papua LNG FEED
- Wood Reveals Receipt of Fourth Proposal
- Maritime Security Incidents Continue to Show Declining Trend
- ACWA Power to Develop 1GW Renewables Project in Kazakhstan
- European Energy Prices Jump
- Oil Falls as Fed Concerns Outweigh Supply Draw
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- Is Black Sea a No-Go Area for Oil, Gas Workers Right Now?
- Hot USA LNG Labor Market Incoming
- An Inside View of London Oil Week
- Texas Prepares Emergency Response Ahead of Severe Storm
- Shell CEO Says Cutting Oil, Gas Production Is Not Healthy
- Top Headlines: Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Oil Market Hits and Misses
- UAE Officials Deny Report They're Considering Quitting OPEC
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
- Is There a Chance OPEC+ Enters Maximum Production Mode in 2023?
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration