ACWA Advances Low-Carbon Projects in Uzbekistan with Solar EPC

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with the Energy China Group Corporation for a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, according to a news release.

The project is aligned with an earlier power purchase agreement signed by ACWA in Uzbekistan, and will “form part of Uzbekistan’s ambitious targets to transition to a low-carbon economy as well as diversify its energy sources”, the company said.

In March, ACWA signed three power purchase agreements and investment agreements with Uzbekistan’s Joint-Stock Company (JSC) National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU) and the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The March agreements included the development of three solar PV projects in Tashkent and Samarkand, as well as three battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Tashkent, Bukhara, and Samarkand. The projects have a total capacity of 1.4 gigawatts of renewable energy and 1.5 gigawatt-hours of battery storage capacity. The Tashkent projects will include a 400-megawatt (MW) PV plant and 500 megawatt-hour (MWh) BESS, while two 500-MW PV projects each and a 500-MWh BESS will be developed in Samarkand. Another 500 MWh BESS will be located in Bukhara, and the project will include overhead transmission lines to help dispatch power to the grid, the company said.

Uzbekistan plans to reform its energy sector by generating 35 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, equivalent to 15,000 MW comprising 10,000 MW of solar power and 5,000 MW of wind power. This target will help offset 16 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions a year, according to the release.

“ACWA Power's expertise in green hydrogen, green ammonia, and clean energy has greatly strengthened our collaboration with the Government of Uzbekistan”, ACWA Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan said in an earlier statement. Our latest venture into Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) is a significant step forward in our partnership and a clear demonstration of our commitment to transform the energy landscape in the Republic.”

“As the driver of the largest BESS projects in the region, we are fully equipped to stabilize the grid and accelerate Uzbekistan's renewable energy agenda. With our total investment commitments of $7.5 billion in energy projects, we are determined to remain a key partner in achieving Uzbekistan's energy diversification goals”, Abunayyan added.

In May, ACWA signed two sets of renewable energy agreements during the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) annual meeting and business forum held in Samarkand.

The first set of agreements involved a partnership with Uzkimyosanoat, the national holding company for chemicals in Uzbekistan, to decarbonize the sector through innovative green hydrogen projects. The plans for construction involve two phases and target to achieve “substantial reductions in natural gas consumption and carbon dioxide emissions”, ACWA said.

The second set of agreements involved the signing of financing documents for the Karatau wind farm, formerly referred to as the Nukus Wind Project, with a total investment value of $120 million. Under the agreements, NEGU will serve as the exclusive buyer of electricity generated by the project for 25 years. Project funding was secured through Deutsche Investitions (DEG), the EBRD, and Proparco, according to an earlier news release.

In August 2022, ACWA committed $10 billion of new investments with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

ACWA has five ongoing projects in Uzbekistan, including four wind projects and a combined gas cycle turbine facility. ACWA said that Uzbekistan “is the second-largest in terms of value for the company” after its home market of Saudi Arabia.

To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com