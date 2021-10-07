Activists Block Entrance To Rig Facility In Protest Against Fossil Fuels
Activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) Scotland have blocked an oil rig maintenance facility with a prop oil rig, preventing traffic access.
On Wednesday morning, activists from Extinction Rebellion Scotland started blockading the main entrance of an oil rig maintenance facility at the Invergordon Service Base of the Cromarty Firth Port Authority by erecting a large 14-feet tall prop oil rig made of scrap materials with a banner saying, “Please Decommission Me”.
In addition to the prop, four activists were locked onto prop oil barrels in the road, preventing traffic access to the facility. Other activists nearby were holding banners with “Climate Emergency” and “No Future in Fossil Fuels” messages on them.
“The Chatham House report says that even if the Paris Agreement carbon emissions were achieved, we have almost no chance of staying below pre-industrial levels of warming. We have to act now. Our carbon budget is empty. We have no option,” XR Scotland activist and retired history teacher John Lardner said.
The group is calling for an end of fossil fuel extraction and support for a transition of skilled oil and gas workers into decommissioning and renewable industries, not new oil fields.
According to Extinction Rebellion, 660,000 jobs are at risk as the UK falls behind in green infrastructure and jobs, but the North Sea oil and gas industry is expecting a flurry of new contracts.
“Places like this must look into the future, to survive they need to transform into doing work that doesn’t compromise our future instead of trying to continue making a profit [...],” XR Scotland activist and engineering student Maciej Walczuk added.
The activists reminded that despite their protests, the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) is continuing with plans to explore new oil at Cambo near Shetland.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Source of California Oil Leak Confirmed
- BP in $Multimillion Cherry Point Refinery Investment
- Petrobras Restarts Production From Brazilian Gas Field After Repairs
- Texas Company Buys Midland Basin Assets
- First String Of Nord Stream 2 Filling With Gas
- Shell Restarts GOM Olympus Platform After Hurricane Ida
- Exxon Adds Ethylene Plant To Acorn CCS Project Plans
- Oil Up on Global Energy Crunch
- Lamprell Gets Loan To Cover Jack-Up Rig Duo Building Costs
- USA Shale Cos to See Minimal Expansion Despite Rally
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Higher Oil Prices a Function of Higher NatGas Prices
- Source of California Oil Leak Confirmed
- Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Set for November
- Petrofac Failed to Prevent Bribes for $3.6B in Contracts
- Exxon Sees $700MM Windfall from Gas Rally
- COSL Drilling Rig Set For North Sea Work With Ithaca
- Subsea 7 Lands Major Subsea Deal
- Petrobras To Earn Over $4B For Brazilian Offshore Field Duo
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker