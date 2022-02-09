Activist Investor Forces Board Changes In Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy has shuffled its executive team after a request from its activist investor Crystal Amber.

Financially troubled North Sea oil and gas company Hurricane Energy has shuffled its executive team after a request from its activist investor Crystal Amber.

Hurricane Energy said that it received a request from Crystal Amber Fund, which has a 28.2 percent stake in the company, for the appointment of Juan Morera to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. Due diligence is ongoing, and it is anticipated that Morera will join the Board upon completion of that work.

In connection with the appointment of Morera, John Wright agreed to step down from the role of Interim Chairman but will remain on the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Philip Wolfe, currently the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, will assume the role of Independent Non-Executive Chairman, with both changes taking place with immediate effect.

“The structure and composition of the Board will continue to be reviewed, and it is expected that additional Independent Non-Executive Directors will be appointed, in due course,” Hurricane stated.

For the past year, Hurricane Energy and Crystal Amber have had a problematic relationship. Namely, Crystal Amber made a requisition notice in which it called for the ousting of non-executive directors Steven McTiernan, David Jenkins, John van der Welle, Sandy Shaw, and Beverley Smith believing them to have “demonstrably failed to protect” shareholder’s interests.

This happened on May 19, 2021. Soon after the five directors decided to leave the company – instead of waiting for a vote on their destiny.

In the same week when the directors left, the High Court of Justice of England and Wales did not sanction its crucial financial restructuring plan which was supposed to hand over control to Hurricane’s bondholders in exchange for forgiving $50 million of debt and extending the maturity date on a further $180 million of bonds due to be repaid in July 2022.

The plan was unpopular with shareholders, including Crystal Amber and its chairman Christopher Waldron called it ‘egregious’. The activist firm led the vote against the plan with 92.34 percent of shareholders voting against it.

