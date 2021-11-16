Accommodation Rig Starts Work On Tyra Field

The Jacktel-owned accommodation jack-up rig Haven has started working on TotalEnergies’s Tyra field in the North Sea offshore Denmark.

Jacktel’s said that the Haven rig was installed at the Tyra field and has started its operations offshore Denmark.

The contract is for 20 months with an extension option. Before the rig started its work under the contract, the unit was at Semco’s Hanøytangen yard where its old foundations were reinstated.

With the new modification, the Haven can now become more generic and will be able to cater to the most dominant soil conditions at fields in the North Sea.

As for the rig itself, the Haven is a four-legged self-elevating accommodation unit built for the North Sea offshore harsh environment. It can accommodate up to 400 personnel. The rig’s previous contract was with Equinor on the Johan Sverdrup field off Norway.

It is worth reminding that Jacktel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Macro Offshore and the sole owner of Haven, won the contract for the provision of the Haven rig from TotalEnergies back in March 2021.

The Tyra field redevelopment is continuing on schedule to meet the first gas date in the second quarter of 2023.

In August, Tyra got its new topsides installed on the jacket. The lifting procedure of the topsides was followed by their installation period in September. Also, Actemium Oil & Gas Commissioning and Semco Maritime are in charge of commissioning services.

Just recently, McDermott announced it was in the construction close-out stage on the Tyra East G module and that it was preparing it for onshore commissioning and sail away sometime during 2022.

Once redeveloped and at peak production, the completion of the Tyra project will enable the supply of around 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Its total production will be around 200 million barrels over the next 25 years.

