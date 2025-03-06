Accelera, GAIL Partner on Green Hydrogen Development in India

Cummins’ zero-emission business Accelera has signed a memorandum of understanding with GAIL (India) Ltd., a major natural gas player in the country, on green hydrogen and zero-emissions technologies in India.

In a media release, Accelera said the collaboration will leverage its expertise in hydrogen generation technology and GAIL's established natural gas infrastructure to explore opportunities in hydrogen production, blending, transportation, and storage. The partnership will also evaluate and develop projects for hydrogen applications across multiple sectors, including transport, power, and steel, Accelera said.

"Accelera’s collaboration with a partner like GAIL demonstrates the potential of green hydrogen and the capability of large-scale electrolysis for diverse applications", Alex Savelli, Global Commercial Leader for Electrolyzers at Accelera, said. "By combining our advanced electrolyzer technology with GAIL's extensive energy infrastructure and leading market presence, we are well positioned to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen across India".

Accelera had helped with GAIL's green hydrogen facility in Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh, commissioned 2024. Accelera provided a 10-megawatt PEM electrolyzer system, consisting of two HyLYZER-1000 units, capable of producing 4.3 tons of green hydrogen daily. This hydrogen is blended into GAIL's natural gas supply, Accelera said.

"Building upon the successful implementation of our Vijaipur project, this partnership with Accelera strengthens our commitment to India's National Green Hydrogen Mission”, Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director of Business Development at GAIL, said. “Together, we will work towards developing a robust hydrogen value chain that supports India's ambitious goal of producing 5 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030".

The collaboration will share knowledge on hydrogen blending with natural gas, develop industry standards, and explore new green hydrogen applications, Accelera said.

Accelera is a major player in large-scale hydrogen production using PEM electrolysis, with over 600 electrolyzer units deployed globally. These include a 20 MW facility in Quebec, Canada, and a 25 MW system in Florida, USA.

