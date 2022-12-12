Abu Dhabi Trio Aim To Make Masdar Global Clean Energy Powerhouse

Three major Abu Dhabi state-run companies have come together to create the emirate’s flagship clean energy company, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar). The trio completing the Masdar transaction, becoming shareholders in Masdar, are Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

TAQA is taking the leading role in Masdar’s renewable business with a 43 percent shareholding, while Mubadala retains 33 percent and ADNOC holds 24 percent. ADNOC is taking the leading role in Masdar’s green hydrogen business with a 43 percent stake, Mubadala holding 33 percent, and TAQA 24 percent.

The partnership sets out to develop Masdar into a global clean energy powerhouse that consolidates the renewable energy and green hydrogen efforts of TAQA, Mubadala, and ADNOC under a refreshed single Masdar brand.

Mubadala established Masdar in 2006 to extend the UAE’s leadership role in the global energy sector, while helping drive the nation’s economic diversification and climate action agenda. Today, Masdar is active in more than 40 countries across six continents and has developed and invested in worldwide projects with a combined value of over $20 billion. TAQA paid $1.02 billion in cash for its stake.

Under the new partnership, Masdar will become a national clean energy champion for the UAE and has an ambitious target of growing to at least 100GW of renewable energy capacity globally by 2030. The largest share of this capacity will come from wind and solar technologies. Beyond its initial goals, the company aspires to develop in excess of 200 GW of renewable energy, reinforcing its position as a world leader in the renewable energy sector.

In addition, Masdar’s new green hydrogen business will rapidly scale up and target an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by 2030, equivalent to saving more than six million tons of CO2 emissions. Green hydrogen, which is produced using water and renewable energy, is fast emerging as an important carbon-free fuel for the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry. It is expected to play a critical role in meeting the world’s net zero aspirations, with Masdar and the UAE set to take a leading role in the hydrogen economy.

The new Masdar will target growth opportunities around the world including in the US, MENA, CIS, APAC, and key European countries as well as playing a central role in providing the clean energy needed for the UAE to achieve its own 2050 net zero target. Growth is expected to come from a combination of new and existing projects, as well as acquisitions.

