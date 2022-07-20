ABN Amro: Will European Energy Crisis Intensify?

Gas flows from Russia to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stopped on July 11, which, should the flow not resume, could deepen Europe's energy crisis.

The sentiment is there since Russia has not replaced the Nord Stream 1 flows with additional gas volumes through Ukraine or Belarus, even though the technical reasons for the maintenance have been fixed.

European leaders are also determined to increase sanctions on Russia, due to the war in Ukraine, and so far, the Kremlin responded by cutting gas flows toward Europe. So far these have been halved and, according to Eni, they are set to be reduced by a further third.

Europe has therefore turned to importing LNG, following the directive to countries to stock up on gas reserves. However, according to ABN Amro's Energy Monitor, the fear of reduced Russian gas flows is pushing European gas prices to record levels.

„Ahead of the closure of Nord Stream 1, market fears of a longer-lasting stoppage of gas flows towards Europe pushed gas prices towards the highest level since March. The price for Title Transfer Facility (TTF) future contracts have never traded this high, with the exception of December 2021 – when fears of shortages during the winter reached fever pitch – and in March, only days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And this time it is even more concerning as gas demand during the summer is typically low,“ the report reads.

Looking at the LNG imports, another issue could arise should Asian buyers decide to buy more LNG, which would push the prices further up and tighten the market.

Gas prices to remain elevated for years to come

In recent weeks a lot of attention has gone to the filling of European gas inventories ahead of the upcoming winter season. Most countries aim – in line with the advice of the European Commission – to fill the inventories to at least 80 percent, some even more. However, it is good to keep in mind that the inventories are good to meet roughly 25 percent of demand during an average winter season. For the remaining part, Europe will remain strongly dependent on gas imports as local investments in gas exploration will remain very limited and the transition towards renewable alternatives will take years to materialize and decades to fully push natural gas out of the energy mix.

As a result, TTF gas prices are expected to remain at elevated levels for years to come and the low prices witnessed in recent years (with the low at EUR 3.63/MWh in May 2020) will most likely not return. The question is how tight the market will get.

Tight market conditions for natural gas are here to stay, keeping not only gas prices high but also affecting power prices and other commodity markets indirectly. The shortages in the market would partly be countered by demand destruction, but tight market conditions will likely remain for the coming years.

The gas-to-coal switch also adds upward price pressure to coal and carbon allowances, and would not trigger much relief for gas prices as the focus will remain on inventory building, the report reads.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com