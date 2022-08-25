ABL Group Supporting Decommissioning Of Spirit Energy Assets
Spirit Energy has engaged ABL Group to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) and marine consultancy services for the operator’s decommissioning portfolio in the southern North Sea and the Irish Sea.
Spirit Energy said that the three-year contract means ABL will provide a marine warranty scope for the operator’s decommissioning campaigns. The contract includes three optional one-year extensions.
Under the scope of work, ABL will provide MWS services for decommissioning operations involving the removal of topside, and jackets for the following three offshore oil and gas platforms – Audrey A & B, and Ensign.
“ABL has considerable experience in supporting clients with the safe, efficient, and optimized decommissioning of their oil and gas assets. Our long history in the sector, combined with our participation in several industry firsts within decommissioning, gives us unique insight into the range of challenges which can impact these complex marine operations,” said Ashley Perrett, engineering manager at ABL’s Aberdeen office.
ABL’s MWS scope of work includes technical document and procedural review, on-site attendance, and marine consultancy support for offshore operations during the campaign. Suitability surveying of the proposed fleet for the campaign is also part of the scope. The project is expected to last from now until 2025.
ABL in Aberdeen is likely to draw on the experience of other group offices in the Netherlands, Norway, and Canada to service local on-site attendances where necessary.
“Capitalizing on our international office network is an important part of how we as a group can cost-effectively apply our MWS expertise to supporting the ongoing offshore energy transition,” Perrett added.
ABL, which is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA, has provided a wide range of marine and engineering services, covering consulting and engineering, and marine assurance and risk services, for decommissioning operations of some of the world’s largest and most complex offshore structures, in over 11 countries worldwide.
The group’s experience also includes engineering, design, and conversion services, converting rigs to reefs as well as other assets, and supporting life extension campaigns.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Bidding War Between Asia and EU on Who Gets Most USA LNG
- EU Gas Market Passes 2 Important Milestones
- Onshore Drilling Rig Use To Increase Over The Next Five Years
- Global LNG Investments To Peak At $42 Billion In 2024
- Mystery Supertanker Awaits Fate After Seizure
- UK Boosts Production And Cuts Dependence On Imported Gas
- USA Oil Group Publishes New 3D Printing Standard
- OPEC Deepens Support for Saudi Call to Consider Action
- Inpex Looking To New Acreage As Base For Massive CCS Project
- Pluto LNG Expansion Is Major Step Towards Decarbonization
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand
- USA Oil Pours Into Asia
- Oil and Gas Recruiters Talk Staff Shortage
- Gazprom to Suspend Nord Stream Gas Supplies
- The Times Reports Ineos Founder Wants Stake in Man Utd
- Exxon Inks India Offshore Exploration Deal With ONGC
- Rhine Seen Surging to More Navigable Level
- Shell To Keep Prelude FLNG Shut Down Over Pay Dispute
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015