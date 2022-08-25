ABL Group Supporting Decommissioning Of Spirit Energy Assets

Spirit Energy has engaged ABL Group to provide warranty surveys and consultancy services for decommissioning in the North and Irish Sea.

Spirit Energy has engaged ABL Group to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) and marine consultancy services for the operator’s decommissioning portfolio in the southern North Sea and the Irish Sea.

Spirit Energy said that the three-year contract means ABL will provide a marine warranty scope for the operator’s decommissioning campaigns. The contract includes three optional one-year extensions.

Under the scope of work, ABL will provide MWS services for decommissioning operations involving the removal of topside, and jackets for the following three offshore oil and gas platforms – Audrey A & B, and Ensign.

“ABL has considerable experience in supporting clients with the safe, efficient, and optimized decommissioning of their oil and gas assets. Our long history in the sector, combined with our participation in several industry firsts within decommissioning, gives us unique insight into the range of challenges which can impact these complex marine operations,” said Ashley Perrett, engineering manager at ABL’s Aberdeen office.

ABL’s MWS scope of work includes technical document and procedural review, on-site attendance, and marine consultancy support for offshore operations during the campaign. Suitability surveying of the proposed fleet for the campaign is also part of the scope. The project is expected to last from now until 2025.

ABL in Aberdeen is likely to draw on the experience of other group offices in the Netherlands, Norway, and Canada to service local on-site attendances where necessary.

“Capitalizing on our international office network is an important part of how we as a group can cost-effectively apply our MWS expertise to supporting the ongoing offshore energy transition,” Perrett added.

ABL, which is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA, has provided a wide range of marine and engineering services, covering consulting and engineering, and marine assurance and risk services, for decommissioning operations of some of the world’s largest and most complex offshore structures, in over 11 countries worldwide.

The group’s experience also includes engineering, design, and conversion services, converting rigs to reefs as well as other assets, and supporting life extension campaigns.

