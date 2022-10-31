ABL Group Establishes Saudi Arabian Unit
ABL Group, a global energy and marine consultancy, has strengthened its presence in the Saudi Arabian market by establishing a new entity in the Kingdom. The unit will be headed by Donald MacMillan, who already serves as ABL’s country manages in KSA and Bahrain.
The decision to establish a new entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia follows a new investment license being granted by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA). The new entity, which once commercial registration has been completed, will be named ABL Marine Services.
The entity has been granted a license for a number of marine and offshore activities. The list includes marine surveys and inspections, marine warranty surveys, marine casualty management services, construction and repair of ports, docks and marine facilities, towing operations and more.
“We have been servicing our clients in KSA since 2013. With increased demand for our services in recent years, establishing this new entity is the next step for us to ensure we continue to best meet our clients’ requirements and enables us to maintain and expand our position as the premier marine, offshore and renewables consultancy in the Kingdom. Our business philosophy is to be a local expert and a global partner for our customers. This is a key reason for establishing an entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” says Ben Lazenby, ABL’s regional managing director for Middle East and India.
The new office in Saudi Arabia adds to an already extensive ABL presence in the Middle East. The company is already present in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in United Arab Emirates; Cairo, Egypt; Manama, Bahrain; and Doha, Qatar.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
