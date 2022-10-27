ABL Group Brings HOSE International Under Its Wing
ABL Group, the energy and marine consultancy, has purchased the operations of HOSE International for an undisclosed fee. ABL has already been cooperating with the well control equipment specialists since 2019. The pair have been providing rig and well control inspection services for the offshore industry.
Going forward, HOSE International’s UK business will become part of ABL’s global operations. The two companies have agreed to not disclose the financial details of the transaction.
“We know the HOSE International team very well and are thrilled to be combining their expertise with that of our own on a continuous basis. This will allow us to further serve clients with the full scope of well control equipment assessment and rigs operations requirements,” said Steven Lee, director of offshore technical services at ABL.
HOSE International was established in 1994 and has built a 30-year reputation as independent third-party well control equipment subject matter and assurance service providers. The company’s services include well control equipment inspection, verification, assurance and project support during rig selection, intake and major maintenance periods.
During the past three decades, HOSE International has completed approximately 2,300 inspections on more than 700 drilling rigs. This includes numerous high-profile drilling well control equipment events front-line reactivations, overhauls and re-certification, end-of-well and between-well maintenance periods, drilling failure, modifications and upgrades.
“I am delighted to be formally joining ABL Group, having collaborated on many projects for a number of years now. HOSE International brings a wealth of specialist experience to the ABL team, and I’m excited to expand our scope even further,” added Richard Brennan, well control equipment manager, ABL, formerly managing director of HOSE International.
ABL has extensive rigs inspection expertise including, rig selection, reactivation assurance, new-build delivery and preservation inspection. The company’s dedicated rig inspection team consists of multi-disciplined engineers with decades of practical rig inspection experience that helps to provide regulatory compliance and equipment operability assurance to rig owners and operators.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Norway Sees Series of Dusters
- Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise
- UK Offshore Drillers Accept Pay Hike And Call Off Strike
- Saudi Aramco Creates $1.5B Energy Transition Fund
- Norway Now Comfortably Europe's Top Gas Supplier
- Strike Action to Begin at Oil Logistics Contractor on Friday
- TotalEnergies Posts Record Profit
- Energean Produced First Gas From Karish Field Off Israel
- Shell Looking To Develop CCS In Southeast Asia
- Woodside Enters Into Strategic Partnership With LanzaTech
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech
- Measures Recommended For UK North Sea O&G Production Increase
- BOEM Announces Next Steps for Oil and Gas Leasing
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More