Aberdeenshire Subsea Firm Set to Expand
Aberdeenshire based Legasea has revealed that it is preparing to expand its operations into international markets over the next 12 months and that it anticipates growing its team into 2021.
The move follows the delivery of a “variety of projects” for exploration and production operators and oil and gas service companies prior to the pandemic, according to the company, which revealed that it had received support and advice from Scotland’s publicly funded service Business Gateway.
“The ongoing support from the Business Gateway team has been excellent, with recommendations gladly received on how to prepare the business for future growth, both locally and internationally,” Ray Milne, Legasea Operations Director, said in a company statement.
“Throughout the lockdown, we have been working hard to put things in place so that we can continue to support our clients and deliver projects when we are back on site,” he added.
“There has been a sustained level of commercial interest from companies who want to work with us when Covid-19 passes and this makes us confident that - despite the challenging situation, Legasea is still on a growth trajectory,” Milne continued.
John MacGillivray, business adviser at Business Gateway Aberdeen City & Shire, said, “it is excellent to see how Legasea has grown from strength to strength over the course of the last year and developed a strong track record for successfully delivering complex projects for clients”.
“This has ensured the company is in a strong position for growth, despite the current challenges posed by Covid-19,” he added.
Legasea describes itself as a subsea specialist company that provides electrical, mechanical and hydraulic services. The company takes ownership and liability for waste equipment that would typically be discarded, then uses component parts to fulfil the demand for spares in the subsea oil and gas sector.
Business Gateway is a publicly funded service contributing to the economic well-being of Scotland by providing access to free business support services, according to its website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Marcellus LNG Firm Sees Permian and Bakken Opportunities
- Texas Upstream Gauge Sets Records
- Tri-Point's Oil Production, Processing Assets Heading to Auction
- Vista Proppants and Logistics Files for Chapter 11
- Workers Returning to US GOM Platforms
- Oil Traders Lose Asian Forum as APPEC Goes Virtual
- Centrica Plans to Slash Around 5,000 Jobs
- Aberdeenshire Subsea Firm Set to Expand
- Subsea 7 Awards GOM Umbilicals Contract
- Deep Down Wins GOM, APAC Subsea Orders
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Occidental Petroleum Hit with Litigation
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Weatherford CEO Departs Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Eni Restructures With Two New Business Groups
- Occidental Eyes Mideast Assets in Play to Slash Debt
- Lacy to Succeed Ale at Southwestern
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk