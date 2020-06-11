Aberdeenshire Subsea Firm Set to Expand

Aberdeenshire based Legasea has revealed that it is preparing to expand its operations into international markets over the next 12 months.

Aberdeenshire based Legasea has revealed that it is preparing to expand its operations into international markets over the next 12 months and that it anticipates growing its team into 2021.

The move follows the delivery of a “variety of projects” for exploration and production operators and oil and gas service companies prior to the pandemic, according to the company, which revealed that it had received support and advice from Scotland’s publicly funded service Business Gateway.

“The ongoing support from the Business Gateway team has been excellent, with recommendations gladly received on how to prepare the business for future growth, both locally and internationally,” Ray Milne, Legasea Operations Director, said in a company statement.

“Throughout the lockdown, we have been working hard to put things in place so that we can continue to support our clients and deliver projects when we are back on site,” he added.

“There has been a sustained level of commercial interest from companies who want to work with us when Covid-19 passes and this makes us confident that - despite the challenging situation, Legasea is still on a growth trajectory,” Milne continued.

John MacGillivray, business adviser at Business Gateway Aberdeen City & Shire, said, “it is excellent to see how Legasea has grown from strength to strength over the course of the last year and developed a strong track record for successfully delivering complex projects for clients”.

“This has ensured the company is in a strong position for growth, despite the current challenges posed by Covid-19,” he added.

Legasea describes itself as a subsea specialist company that provides electrical, mechanical and hydraulic services. The company takes ownership and liability for waste equipment that would typically be discarded, then uses component parts to fulfil the demand for spares in the subsea oil and gas sector.

Business Gateway is a publicly funded service contributing to the economic well-being of Scotland by providing access to free business support services, according to its website.

