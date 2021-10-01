Aberdeen University Commits to Fossil Fuel Divestment

Aberdeen University has announced a commitment to divest from fossil fuels.

The decision relates directly to the university’s commitment to show leadership in working for the sustainable future of the planet through Aberdeen 2040, Aberdeen University outlined.

“It is a decision we have taken with and for our community and is consistent with our commitment to achieve net zero before 2040,” the university said in a statement posted on its website.

“It acknowledges the student voice, recognizing the impact climate change has on future generations. The impact of society’s continuing reliance on fossil fuels has a significant impact on global climate change and the transition to more sustainable sources of energy is now crucial,” the university added in the statement.

“The university’s position in working closely with the energy sector based within our local community enables us to support the sector’s ongoing efforts towards a sustainable energy transition. As such, a policy of divestment from fossil fuels may support and further encourage this transition process within the energy sector,” the university continued.

In the statement, Aberdeen University highlighted that, for decades, it has worked in partnership with the energy industry for the benefit of the region, the university and its students. As it commits to divest from fossil fuels, the university said it remains committed to working with, and supporting, the energy industry through its education and research.

Fossil fuel divestment is when an organization or investment fund sells any direct financial investments it has in companies that extract fossil fuels such as coal, gas, oil, and tar sands, Aberdeen University noted on its website. Currently, the university does not invest directly in any fossil fuel company, and indirect holdings in pooled assets are less than three percent of its total investment portfolio. The university plans to reduce those holdings in pooled assets to zero by 2025, or sooner if practical.

Located “in the heart of the UK’s oil and gas industry”, as its website states, Aberdeen University offers an “extensive” portfolio of engineering and energy related degree programs, which are said to be strongly supported by industry and reflect the sector’s current and future needs.

Aberdeen University was ranked in the top 160 universities in the world by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022. The university was founded in 1495.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com