Aberdeen Uni, TOT Offer Energy Transition Scholarship

The University of Aberdeen has revealed that it is offering scholarships in Masters programs related to the energy transition worth a combined $64,432 (GBP 46,400).

Funded by Total (NYSE: TOT), the scholarships – one each across the university’s MSc in Energy Transition Systems and Technologies and MSc in Renewable Energy Engineering – will cover individual course fees of $12,782 (GBP 9,200) and include a living allowance of $19,450 (GBP 14,000) for each student.

The university highlighted that the scholarships come as it prepares for the official launch of its Centre for Energy Transition, which will take place at the end of May. Applications for the scholarships are now open and shortlisted candidates will be put forward for a final interview that will include representatives from Total. Scholarships begin in September this year.

“The school is delighted to have received this support from Total, which will provide support to students keen to study our MSc programs in Energy Transition Systems and Technologies and Renewable Energy Engineering,” Igor Guz, the head of the school of engineering, said in an organization statement.

“This funding is testament to our close ties with the energy industry forged over decades and is indicative of work that has taken place within the school to develop a teaching and research plan that was instrumental in persuading Total to make this donation,” he added.

“The donation also reflects wider ambitions among companies and individuals to acquire the skills and knowledge that will play a key part in the energy transition,” he continued.

Jean-Luc Guiziou, the managing director for Total E&P UK, said, “at Total we are rising to the dual challenge of meeting energy needs whilst reducing global warming, and we recognize the need to invest in knowledge to ensure that we – and the industry more broadly – make the energy transition effectively”.

“The University’s programs reflect our ambitions in this area and on behalf of Total E&P UK I am proud to be building on our relationship through the support of these two studentships,” he added.

