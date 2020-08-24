Aberdeen Uni Offers Free Upskilling
The University of Aberdeen is offering a limited number of free places on a range of online short courses in 2020 and 2021 for anyone employed, unemployed or furloughed in Scotland.
According to the university, the courses meet known skills gaps in the Scottish economy, fit around full-time work and can help attendees upskill or change career. The courses are available to anyone domiciled in Scotland, unless they are a current student or member of staff at the university or they have already received a Scottish Funding Council (SFC)-funded place with the university in 2019/20.
The free places will be released in two phases throughout the academic year. Applicants for phase one courses, which start from September, will need to apply by September 4. Phase two courses start from January 2021.
Courses available under the new scheme include the following:
- Decommissioning of Offshore Installations: Regulatory Aspects
- Energy from Biomass
- Reservoir Engineering
- Solar Energy
- Exploring Leadership
- Future Thinking
- ILM Level 5 Certificate in Leadership and Management
- Leading Effective Improvement
- The Leadership Challenge
The University of Aberdeen outlined that it was able to offer the free courses thanks to the support of the SFC. The SFC is delivering $8.6 million (GBP 6.6 million) across Scottish universities to help them tackle skills gaps, provide more agile support for employees and employers and increase flexible learning options, the University of Aberdeen highlighted.
In April this year, industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) warned that up to 30,000 jobs could be lost in the oil and gas sector within the next 12-18 months. OGUK reported earlier this month that up to 9,000 redundancies were reported to have been made so far.
The University of Aberdeen, which was founded in 1495, was ranked in the top 30 universities in the UK by the Complete University Guide 2021 and The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
