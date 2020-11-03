Aberdeen Services Provider Bags UKCS Deal
Global E&C revealed Monday that it has been awarded an engineering and modification support services contract for Bluewater’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) assets in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).
The contract will see Global E&C supporting the delivery of engineering modifications for the Aoka Mizu and Haewene Brim FPSO’s currently operating in the North Sea, Global E&C highlighted. The deal, which will run for an initial three-year period, has two single year extension options.
“We’re delighted to have been selected by Bluewater,” Global E&C Managing Director Derek Mitchell said in a company statement.
“Global E&C is fully committed to applying our extensive experience in brownfield engineering to support Bluewater with executing modifications on their asset in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible,” he added.
“This contract maintains our position as a leading provider of modifications and engineering services in the UKCS, demonstrating our ability to support the varying assets in our offshore industry, both fixed and floating production,” Mitchell went on to say.
Global E&C’s executive director, Terry Allan, said, “as a business we have made significant strides in our digital aspirations over the last 18 months”.
“It was hugely satisfying to know that our revamped digital platforms and enabling technologies were key components in the decision making for Bluewater to choose Global E&C for this contract,” he added.
Established in 2019, Global E&C describes itself as a brownfield engineering, procurement and construction contractor. The business, which is headquartered in Aberdeen and employs more than 900 personnel, supports brownfield operations across approximately 20 offshore assets in the UK, according to its website.
Bluewater owns and operates a fleet of five FPSO installations, which are leased to oil companies. The company, which is headed in the Netherlands, has locations all around the world, its website shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
