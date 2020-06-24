Aberdeen Services Firm Completes Biggest Project

Aberdeen based remote inspection specialist AISUS Offshore revealed Wednesday that it has completed its largest project to date.

Aberdeen based remote inspection specialist AISUS Offshore revealed Wednesday that it has completed its largest project to date.

The project saw AISUS perform the inspection of 15 lines within the main caisson tubular structure of Repsol Norge AS’ Yme platform, which is situated around 60 miles off the Norwegian coastline.

Each line was inspected using remotely deployed cameras that provided real-time footage for immediate analysis, AISUS noted. Following the initial visual inspection, high-pressure water jetting of each line was performed to allow for ultrasonic inspection and the collection of caisson pipe wall thickness data, the company outlined.

“Not only is this the largest project completed by AISUS to date, but it highlights that our expertise can be harnessed regardless of the project location,” AISUS Managing Director Andrew Mitchell said in a company statement.

“We are committed to providing market-leading inspection solutions globally, and the successful completion of this Norwegian project for Repsol Norge AS complements our international growth strategy,” he added in the statement.

A Repsol representative said, “AISUS performed the cleaning and inspection work and the processing and delivery of inspection data, fully in compliance with Repsol Norge AS requirements”.

“The detailed data gathered by the work performed provides the information Repsol Norge AS need to confirm that all caisson pipes status on the Yme Platform are fully concurrent with previous project estimates,” the representative added.

AISUS provides its services across the oil and gas, petrochemical, renewables and nuclear sectors, according to its website. The company is part of the Valor Energy Group, which is also based in Aberdeen. In addition to AISUS, the Valor group of companies comprises Cavitas Energy, AIM Valor and NSPS.

The Yme field was discovered in 1987 and production started in February 1996, according to the Norwegian Petroleum website.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com