Aberdeen Oil Conference Postponed

Aberdeen’s Future Oil & Gas (FOG) conference and exhibition has been postponed until December, the event’s organizers have announced.

FOG – which is said to explore how digitalization, disruption and innovation is shaping the upstream oil and gas industry - was due to be held in June. The location of the 2020 Aberdeen event is yet to be confirmed.

“After close consultation with our partners and advisors, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Future Oil & Gas conference and exhibition until 1-2 December 2020,” the event organizer’s stated on FOG’s website.

“The experience and the health and safety of our delegates, partners and staff always come first to us in the delivery of our events,” they added.

“We are confident that the Future Oil & Gas event will continue to support the oil and gas sector to thrive and help facilitate digital transformation in the unique and challenging circumstances we find ourselves in - and look forward to welcoming you to our conference and exhibition in December,” they continued.

FOG 2020 is expected to attract 300 oil and gas professionals, according to the event’s website. Speakers for the 2020 event include representatives from Repsol, Shell and Halliburton, the event’s website shows.

Several oil and gas related events have been canceled or postponed this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. These include the following:

As of March 24, there have been 372,757 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally, with 16,231 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). The European region has been worst hit, with 195,511 confirmed cases and 10,189 deaths, WHO data shows.

