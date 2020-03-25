Aberdeen Oil Conference Postponed
Aberdeen’s Future Oil & Gas (FOG) conference and exhibition has been postponed until December, the event’s organizers have announced.
FOG – which is said to explore how digitalization, disruption and innovation is shaping the upstream oil and gas industry - was due to be held in June. The location of the 2020 Aberdeen event is yet to be confirmed.
“After close consultation with our partners and advisors, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Future Oil & Gas conference and exhibition until 1-2 December 2020,” the event organizer’s stated on FOG’s website.
“The experience and the health and safety of our delegates, partners and staff always come first to us in the delivery of our events,” they added.
“We are confident that the Future Oil & Gas event will continue to support the oil and gas sector to thrive and help facilitate digital transformation in the unique and challenging circumstances we find ourselves in - and look forward to welcoming you to our conference and exhibition in December,” they continued.
FOG 2020 is expected to attract 300 oil and gas professionals, according to the event’s website. Speakers for the 2020 event include representatives from Repsol, Shell and Halliburton, the event’s website shows.
Several oil and gas related events have been canceled or postponed this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. These include the following:
- OTC
- CeraWeek
- Oil & Gas UK Breakfast Briefings
- Other Oil & Gas UK events
- Talos Investor Event
- Wintershall DEA annual press conference
As of March 24, there have been 372,757 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally, with 16,231 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). The European region has been worst hit, with 195,511 confirmed cases and 10,189 deaths, WHO data shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Schlumberger To Slash Spending by 30 Percent
- Oxy Elects Stephen Chazen to Board as Chairman
- Flaring Fighter Powers Coronavirus Vaccine Research
- UE Manufacturing Cuts Staff Count by 50 Percent
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Cuts CapEx in Half
- Parker Drilling Names New President, CEO
- Phillips 66 Outlines Budget Cuts
- Oil's 60 Percent Crash Is the Tip of an Iceberg
- Bristow Americas Aids in COVID-19 Transport Effort
- Tullow Terminates Maersk Drillship Contract
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- Halliburton to Furlough 3,500 Workers in Houston
- US Well Services Cutting Costs and Reducing Staff
- Frac Tracker Sees Plunging Spread Count
- Houston Firm Building Gulf Coast Oil Export Operation
- Texas Regulator Considers Oil Output Cuts
- Apache, FTS International Add to Oilpatch Layoffs
- Oil Falls As Russia Reportedly Escalates Price War
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan