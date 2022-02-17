Aberdeen Firm Launches FPSO Lightship Weight Management App
Marine integrity management and repair specialists Marine Technical Limits has launched a technology to assist with better management of lightship weight on FPSOs.
The Aberdeen-based company recently delivered its PYXIS technology suite. The app enables organizations to manage the lightweight of vessels in a structured and controlled manner.
The lightship weight of a vessel relates to fixed and non-removable items adding to the weight of the asset. This can include steel, machinery, and outfitting. With many FPSOs having been in operation for significant periods of time the additional lightship weight can be substantial, meaning it’s imperative to manage the lightship weight suitably to ensure vessel stability, safety, and compliance with relevant regulations.
“Currently throughout the industry the deadweight of a vessel – variable weights like oil, fuel, cargo, and people – is managed closely continuously with onboard stability software. However, the lightship weight is regularly managed and maintained offline in a basic log, such as a spreadsheet or similar document,” Ian Stewart, Lead Naval Architect at Marine Technical Limits said.
“Often the spreadsheets used to capture the data for the lightship weight on an FPSOs are dated, have poor version control, and are susceptible to human error. This can mean coordinates and weight-specific information is misinterpreted or inaccurate leading to increased risk.”
“Loss of control of lightship weight data will lead to non-compliance with the regulations and is likely to result in significant operational delays while it is rectified through a deadweight survey or inclining experiment,” he added.
According to the company, PYXIS Lightship is not only efficient, but is also fully compliant with regulatory requirements and industry standards such as the Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit code, and relevant guidance documents.
It is securely hosted on the cloud, fully auditable, and significantly reduces the risk of non-compliance of regulatory requirements and consequential incline tests, Marine Technical explained.
“PYXIS Lightship manages, catalogs, maintains, and records all appropriate information digitally within the app, ensuring quality lightship information is readily available at all times, offering significant time savings as well as reducing risk,” Stewart concluded.
Marine Technical Limits is a specialist FPSO integrity and repair management company, providing structural integrity management, on-station FPSO repair, naval architectural and equipment solutions.
