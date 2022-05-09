Aberdeen Based Awilco Drilling Signs Short Term Shareholder Loan

Aberdeen based company Awilco Drilling plc has announced that it has signed a short-term shareholder loan with Awilhelmsen Offshore AS and QVT Family Office Fund LP.

The loan is for a total of up to $4 million, structured as a draw-down facility, with an interest rate of 10 percent per annum on the aggregated outstanding principal amount, Awilco revealed, adding that there is an arrangement fee of two percent on the total amount.

The maturity date for the loan, which Awilco notes will be used “for general working capital purposes”, is July 1, 2022, the company outlined.

In a separate statement on the same day as its loan announcement, Awilco Drilling revealed that its fully owned subsidiary Awilco Drilling Offshore (UK) Limited had signed a Memorandum of Agreement for the sale of the WilPhoenix rig to Well-Safe Solutions Ltd. The agreed purchase price is $15.5 million and the expected time of delivery of the rig is on or around June 1, 2022, Awilco Drilling outlined.

WilPhoenix is one of the company’s two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles. The other, named WilHunter, is in the process of being sold for recycling, according to Awilco Drilling.

In its latest results statement, which was for the fourth quarter of 2021 and published on February 28, Awilco Drilling reported a contract revenue of $1 million, an EBITDA loss of $7.8 million, and a net loss of $50.7 million. The net loss included impairment of $31 million, Awilco highlighted.

In the third quarter of 2021, the company reported a contract revenue of $7.4 million, an EBITDA loss of $3.1 million and a net loss of $4.6 million.

Awilco Drilling Limited was incorporated in December 2009 in connection with the acquisition of the WilPhoenix. The company, which is registered in England and Wales with its operations based in Aberdeen, re-registered to a public company on April 14, 2011, under the name Awilco Drilling plc.

Awilco Drilling is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange main listing under the ticker code AWDR. The Awilhelmsen Group is the largest shareholder, controlling 37.1 percent of the shares, and its ownership in Awilco Drilling plc is managed by Awilco AS on behalf of the Awilhelmsen Group. Awilco AS was established in 1939 and is a private ship owning company located in Oslo, Norway. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Awilhelmsen AS.

