Aberdeen Airport Resumes Operations After Suspension
Aberdeen Airport revealed in a statement on Twitter that it had resumed full operations on Monday afternoon after completing unscheduled maintenance.
The unscheduled maintenance from this morning has now been completed and we have resumed full operations.— Aberdeen Airport ✈️ (@ABZ_Airport) August 15, 2022
We apologise for any inconvenience caused and passengers are advised to contact their airline for specific flight information.
On Monday morning the airport announced in a separate Twitter statement that it was carrying out some unscheduled maintenance work and said it had to temporarily suspend operations.
“We aim to have this completed as quickly as possible with minimum disruption, however, we apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the airport stated on Twitter.
We can confirm we are currently carrying out some unscheduled maintenance work and have had to temporarily suspend operations.— Aberdeen Airport ✈️ (@ABZ_Airport) August 15, 2022
We aim to have this completed as quickly as possible with minimum disruption, however, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.
When asked late Monday how many oil and gas workers the Aberdeen Airport closure would affect, an Aberdeen Airport spokesperson said, “helicopters were not affected during the temporary suspensions”.
Commenting on the closure of Aberdeen airport on Monday, Murray Burnett, the managing director of Munro’s Travel which specializes in oil, gas, energy and marine travel, said, “it may be frustrating for travelers to find the airport suddenly closed for a period of time, but travelers’ safety is always going to be of the utmost importance”.
“Our clients are travelling for work purposes and it’s important that we support them to get to their destinations as close to the planned time as possible as a whole crew’s shift pattern can depend on this. We’ve had several clients who have required to be rebooked onto future flights,” Burnett added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
