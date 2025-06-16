ABB Wins Electrical, Automation Contract for Two Petrobras FPSOs

Seatrium selected ABB for the supply of electrical equipment and automation solutions for the two FPSOs that Petrobras commissioned for two new developments in the Atapu and Sepia fields offshore Brazil.

Seatrium Ltd. has selected ABB Ltd. for the supply of electrical equipment and automation solutions for the two floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) that Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) commissioned for two new developments in the Atapu and Sepia fields offshore Brazil.

Singapore’s Seatrium won state-owned Petrobras’ international tender for FPSOs P-84 and P-85, to be deployed for the second developments in Atapu and Sepia, last year. Petrobras and its partners expect to start production in Atapu-2 and Sepia-2 in 2029. The new FPSOs will each unlock new production of up to 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

“ABB will design and construct the topside and hullside electrical equipment, electrical substation automation and eHouses for both FPSOs”, the Swiss contractor said in a press release. “Petrobras will utilize the ABB Ability™ System 800xA® and IEC 61850 technologies for substation automation, which allow for seamless interoperability between Intelligent Electrical Devices and enhance operational efficiency and system reliability.

“In a first for Petrobras, the P-84 and P-85 vessels will also feature an all-electric concept, which focuses on efficient power generation and increased energy efficiency, by using electrically driven compressors and motors to produce 165 MW power generation capacity.

“The project also marks the first offshore application of ABB’s three Is-limiter configuration which, due to the FPSOs’ high-power capacity, is vital to ensuring short circuits are managed effectively. Is-limiters are fast-acting devices that prevent damage to electrical components and reduce mechanical and thermal stress by limiting the short-circuit current before it reaches its peak value.

“Constructed by ABB Singapore, the FPSO topside systems will be installed in an ABB eHouse - a prefabricated transportable substation designed to house medium voltage and low voltage switchgear, critical power equipment and automation cabinets.

“ABB’s Sorocaba factory - located 85 kilometers west of São Paulo in Brazil - will manufacture the UniGear ZS1 switchboard, which is used to distribute electric power safely and reliably in demanding applications”.

ABB expects to deliver the eHouses by 2027. It did not disclose the value of the contract awarded by Seatrium. Seatrium said last year its newbuild contracts from Petrobras amounted to around SGD 11 billion ($8.59 billion).

ABB noted the Brazilian FPSO market continues growing, pointing to Rystad Energy projection that potential investment could reach $21 billion in 2026-27.

Atapu and Sepia are in the pre-salt Santos Basin. Atapu has been producing since 2020 through FPSO P-70, which has a production capacity of 150,000 bopd. Sepia began production 2021 through FPSO Carioca, which can produce up to 180,000 bopd.

The Atapu and Sepia co-venturers approved the fields’ second developments in the second quarter of 2024.

Petrobras operates Atapu with a 65.7 percent stake. Britain’s Shell PLC owns 16.7 percent, France’s TotalEnergies SE 15 percent, Portugal’s state-owned Petrogal SA 1.7 percent and Brazil’s state-owned Pre Sal Petroleo SA 0.9 percent.

Petrobras is also operator in Sepia with a 55.3 percent interest. TotalEnergies holds 16.9 percent, Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd. 12.7 percent, state-owned QatarEnergy 12.7 percent and Petrogal 2.4 percent.

