ABB Awarded $120MM J-IC Deal

ABB has announced that it has won an order worth approximately $120 million to supply the overall Electrical Power System (EPS) for the “prestigious multibillion dollar” Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project.

Under the deal, which comprises contracts with Chevron Australia Pty Ltd and Aker Solutions, ABB will provide the majority of the electrical equipment, both topside and subsea, for J-IC. Work will start immediately and the subsea compression system is expected to be in operation in 2025, ABB revealed.

The company said the project will combine two core ABB technologies - power from shore and Variable Speed Drive (VSD) long step-out subsea power - for the first time. The electrical system will be able to transmit 100 megavolt-amperes over a distance of approximately 87 miles and at depths of 4,590 feet, ABB highlighted.

“The Jansz-Io Compression project is a major enabler in maintaining an important source of natural gas to customers in Asia Pacific,” Peter Terwiesch, the president of process automation at ABB, said in a company statement.

“It will support energy transition across the region where many countries primarily rely on coal for energy generation … Burning natural gas produces around half as much carbon dioxide per unit of energy compared with coal,” he added.

“We’re proud to be leading the way in the global energy industry by pioneering innovative subsea power technologies that bring us closer to a carbon neutral future. This project reflects our close collaboration and trusted subsea history with Chevron and Aker Solutions,” Terwiesch went on to say.

Commenting on the development, Maria Peralta, the subsea executive vice-president of Aker Solutions, said, “this is a very important project for us as it supports our commitment to enable lower-carbon oil and gas production and develop renewable solutions to meet future energy needs”.

“We are pleased to once again be joining forces with ABB to take subsea solutions to the next level and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production,” Peralta went on to state.

At the start of July, Chevron Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Chevron Australia Pty Ltd, and the Gorgon joint venture participants, will proceed with the approximately $4 billion J-IC project. In a company statement at the time, Nigel Hearne, Chevron’s Eurasia Pacific exploration and production president, said the project represents Chevron’s most significant capital investment in Australia since the sanctioning of the Gorgon Stage 2 project in 2018.

ABB is involved in several industries, including mining, renewables and oil and gas. Back in May, the company announced that it was collaborating with Equinor on digital integration to improve operations at offshore assets. In April, the company revealed that it was supporting Equinor on its roadmap to develop next generation autonomous oil and gas platforms and in March, ABB announced that it had been brought on board to power the Total-led Mozambique LNG project.

