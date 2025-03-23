Abastible Secures Renewable Power Supply from Zelestra

'This agreement with Zelestra reinforces our position as a relevant player in the commercialization of renewable electricity in Chile'.

Chilean liquefied gas company Abastible has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with renewable energy firm Zelestra for the sale of electricity sourced from 100 percent renewables.

The multi-technology solution uses a 220 megawatts direct current (MWdc) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant and a 1 gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery energy storage system. The agreement guarantees a night-time supply of renewable energy. This will also allow Abastible to expand its carbon-free energy portfolio, a joint statement said.

The hybrid facility, which is under construction, is expected to produce around 600 GWh of renewable energy annually, which is comparable to the yearly electricity usage of 200,000 households in Chile, the statement said.

“This contract with Abastible is a clear example of how Zelestra creates customized energy solutions to support our customers with carbon-free renewable energy”, José Luis García, CEO of Zelestra Latam, said. “We are proud to partner with Abastible, by providing clean and sustainable energy that allows them to advance product development in pursuit of sustainability and emissions reduction for their customers”.

“This agreement with Zelestra reinforces our position as a relevant player in the commercialization of renewable electricity in Chile”, Ignacio Mackenna, General Manager of AbastibleTec, added. “With this contract, we advance our mission to provide renewable energy for our customers by accompanying them on the path to the country’s energy transition”.

“Zelestra, recently named among the 10 largest sellers of clean energy to corporate customers globally by BNEF, and number 2 in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, demonstrates with this contract its ability to develop tailor-made solutions, and its commitment to Chile, a key market for its growth, and its role in the transition to a more sustainable energy future”, the statement said.

