A Stranded Ship in the Chesapeake Is Back on the Move
The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Maryland Department of the Environment and Evergreen Marine Corporation, in partnership with multiple state and local responders, refloated the stranded Ever Forward container ship on Sunday, the USCG revealed.
A 35-day-long salvage operation to refloat the ship began on March 13 after the 1,095-foot container ship grounded in the Chesapeake Bay near Craighill Channel, the USCG outlined. Refloating the Ever Forward required the extensive coordination of responders and involved the development and implementation of a comprehensive salvage plan, including dredging and push and pull tugboat operations, the USCG revealed.
Two unsuccessful refloat attempts took place on March 29 and 30, before salvage experts determined they would not be able to overcome the ground force of the Ever Forward in its loaded condition, the USCG outlined. Operations to remove containers with crane barges were said to have run from April 9 through 16.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which revealed that it provided scientific support and modeling to assist the refloating, highlighted that the 1,095-foot container ship carried 4,964 full boxes of cargo and held 1,169 tons of heavy fuel oil and 1,020 tons of low-sulfur diesel fuel. NOAA said the grounding happened in soft mud, which probably prevented hull damage. No pollution release was detected at the site, NOAA confirmed.
“The vastness and complexity of this response were historic, as an incident like the Ever Forward grounding, in type and duration, is a rare occurrence,” Captain David O’Connell, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, said in a USCG statement.
“It was the collaboration of each responding agency, Evergreen Marine Corporation, and dedicated responders that resulted in the successful refloating of Ever Forward while ensuring the safety of the public and response personnel, mitigating pollution potential, and minimizing economic impacts,” he added.
Congratulations to the team who worked tirelessly and without further incident to refloat the #EverForward.— USCG Atlantic Area (@USCGLANTAREA) April 17, 2022
With the vessel on its way, the @USCG continues to investigate the cause of the grounding.
More: @uscgmidatlantic and https://t.co/B8OA4x4QuI#YourUSCG #IMT pic.twitter.com/Ic7hmL27Lz
Frank Csulak, NOAA’s SSC at the Ever Forward response, said, “we provide the science that is critical to a proper response … Each situation is unique”.
In a corporate statement, Evergreen Line representatives said, “we are deeply appreciative of the efforts put forth by the U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Port Administration, local and federal Environmental Protection Agencies, and the many private service providers that were engaged, all of whom worked tirelessly to bring this event to a successful conclusion”.
Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles, said, “we appreciate the steady partnership with the Coast Guard, Evergreen Marine Corporation and all the other agencies that worked to prevent pollution and protect the Chesapeake Bay”.
“We remain focused on moving forward to the environmental restoration and compensation phase,” he added.
In a statement posted on his Twitter page on Sunday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said, “Great news on this Easter morning as joint efforts led by the @MDEnvironment, @portofbalt, and @USCG have resulted in successfully refloating the Ever Forward”.
“Thank you to all of the captains and crews involved in the operation,” he added in the statement.
