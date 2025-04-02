A Fifth of EU Gas Imports in Q4 Came from Russia: Official Data

Up to the last days of the Russia-Ukraine natural gas transit deal, the EU remained reliant on Russia for about a fifth of its gas imports.

Up to the last days of the Russia-Ukraine natural gas transit deal, the European Union remained reliant on Russia for about a fifth of its gas imports, based on an official report.

Russia accounted for 19 percent or 13.4 billion cubic meters (473.22 billion cubic feet) of EU gas imports in the fourth quarter (Q4), according to the European Commission’s quarterly gas market report. Russia’s share of gas imported into the 27-member bloc rose one percentage point from the prior three-month period and two percentage points against Q4 2023.

In terms of volume, EU imports of Russian gas increased five percent quarter-on-quarter and 8 percent year-over-year.

The EU imported 70 Bcm in the October-December 2024 quarter, up 9 percent quarter-on-quarter but down 6 percent year-on-year. Pipeline gas constituted 62 percent and liquefied natural gas (LNG) 38 percent.

Russia was the EU’S second-biggest source of pipeline gas in Q4 2024 accounting for 19 percent, the same as North Africa. Norway remained the EU’s top pipeline gas supplier accounting for 50 percent. Azerbaijan contributed 7 percent.

“In the fourth quarter of 2024, the two main remaining transit routes for Russian pipeline gas exports through Ukraine and Turkey transported 38 percent and 54 percent of the Russian gas volumes, respectively”, the report said.

For LNG, Russia was also second at 19 percent. The United States stayed number 1 at 43 percent. Qatar came third at 13 percent.

“On the importers side, the EU kept its number one position with 20 percent as the world’s largest LNG buyer, a position it acquired in 2022, when the EU replaced the bulk of its Russian pipeline imports with LNG”, the report said.

The EU consumed 103 Bcm of gas in Q4 2024, up 8 percent year-on-year and 85 percent quarter-on-quarter, “reflecting the usual higher winter demand and in line with long-term seasonal cyclicality”, the report said.

Meanwhile the EU produced 8.3 Bcm of gas in Q4 2024, up 7 percent quarter-on-quarter and one percent year-on-year.

EU underground storage facilities had an average filling rate of 88 percent in Q4 2024.

European wholesale gas prices averaged EUR 43 ($46.37) per megawatt hour (mWh) in Q4 2024, up 21 percent quarter-on-quarter but unchanged year-on-year.

Meanwhile the quarterly average retail price climbed 2 percent quarter-on-quarter and 6 percent year-on-year to EUR 106 per mWh.

“The energy component constituted 53 percent of the price, while network costs amounted to 22 percent, energy taxes 10 percent and value added tax (VAT) 16 percent, as EU average”, the report said.

“Retail prices continued to diverge across the EU and ranged between 25 EUR/MWh (Hungary) and 172 EUR/MWh (the Netherlands) amongst those Member States, where natural gas is an important part of the energy mix for residential customers. The highest price (324 EUR/MWh) was registered in Sweden, where gas use at retail level is marginal”.

