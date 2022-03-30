A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule.

Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue.

That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s (DOI) five-year program for leasing in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a new analysis by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), which was prepared by Energy and Industrial Advisory Partners (EIAP).

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1, 2022, but is well behind schedule, and no offshore lease sales can be held unless DOI implements a new program, API noted in a statement posted on its website. Nearly 60,000 jobs could be lost without the five-year offshore leasing program and a delay could mean nearly 500,000 barrels per day less in Gulf of Mexico production from 2022 to 2040, according to the report. On average, $1.5 billion per year in government revenue could be lost with reduced offshore production, the report noted.

A lapse in the program would impact Louisiana more than any other state, costing thousands of jobs and millions in lost economic activity in Louisiana, the report highlighted. Nearly 14,000 jobs could be lost without the program and a delayed program could result in a loss of around $1.3 billion in contributions to Louisiana’s economy, according to the report.

“Now more than ever, U.S. oil and natural gas development is critical for the nation’s long-term energy security and our national security, and offshore production plays a key role,” API Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola said in an organization statement.

“Policymakers should be doing everything they can to encourage the development of our nation’s vast energy resources and acting on the five-year program is a commonsense step the administration could take right now to support global energy security now and in the future,” he added in the statement.

NOIA President Erik Milito said, “at a time of geopolitical uncertainty and rapidly rising energy prices, Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production is more important than ever”.

“Promoting opportunities for increased U.S. oil and gas production will help fortify our national security, alleviate inflationary energy prices, reduce our dependence on foreign sources of energy, and secure our energy from highly-regulated and lower emissions production sources here at home,” he added.

“The longer we go without being able to explore and develop new leases offshore, the longer we weaken a key, proven national strategic energy asset in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico,” Milito went on to say.

LMOGA President Tommy Faucheux said, “the results of this study reinforce what we already know here in Louisiana, offshore energy development and lease sales provide economic stability and energy security, providing jobs and wages to thousands of citizens, and helping to fund critical coastal restoration and hurricane protection projects that help make our communities safer and stronger”.

“The administration needs to recognize that promoting increased dependence on foreign oil threatens American jobs and deprives our state and local communities of much-needed revenue, all while likely increasing the risks of climate change and creating economic uncertainty when we need it most,” he added.

Danos Owner and CEO, Paul Danos, said, “Danos has supported the energy industry in South Louisiana for over 75 years where we employ nearly 2,500 people”.

“Ending or reducing lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico will increase carbon emissions, send jobs overseas, increase the cost of energy for Americans, and take away the largest source of funding to restore and protect our Louisiana coast,” he added.

Since 1980, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior has been required to prepare a five-year program to best meet national energy needs for the five-year period, including a schedule of oil and gas lease sales and details on the size, timing and location of proposed leasing activity, an API factsheet notes. There will be no opportunities to obtain new leases for federal offshore development without a new five-year program in place, the factsheet warned, adding that companies have not been able to secure new offshore leases since 2020.

