95 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Offline

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) estimates that approximately 94.6 percent of the current oil production, and 93.57 percent of the current gas production, in the Gulf of Mexico remained shut in on August 30 as a result of storm Ida.

Based on data from offshore operator reports submitted as of 11:30 CDT on Monday, the BSEE noted yesterday that personnel have been evacuated from a total of 288 production platforms, equating to 51.43 percent of the 560 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Personnel have also been evacuated from 11 non-dynamically positioned rigs, equivalent to 100 percent of these types of rigs currently operating in the Gulf, and a total of seven dynamically positioned (DP) rigs have moved off location out of the storm’s projected path as a precaution, according to the BSEE. This number represents 46.6 percent of the 15 DP rigs currently operating in the Gulf.

In a statement posted on its website, the BSEE reiterated its message that, after Ida has passed, facilities will be inspected. Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately and facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online, the organization highlighted.

On Sunday, the BSEE estimated that approximately 95.65 percent of oil production, and approximately 93.75 percent of gas production, in the Gulf of Mexico was shut in as a result of storm Ida. The number of personnel evacuated from production platforms and non-dynamically positioned rigs on Sunday was the same as Monday. A total of 10 dynamically positioned (DP) rigs were said to have moved off location out of the storm’s projected path as a precaution on Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) highlights on its website that, as of August 31, 4am CDT, Ida had turned into a tropical depression and was located within the state of Mississippi. It was registering maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour and a minimum central pressure of 998mb, with a 12 mile per hour northeast movement, the NHC site showed.

Shell, Chevron Ida Update

In its latest update on storm Ida, Shell noted that it continues to actively monitor the impact of the storm to its assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Shell conducted a flyover for an initial assessment of assets that were in the path of the storm and was able to confirm that Mars, Olympus and Ursa are all intact and on location,” the company noted on its website.

“We are still assessing the full results of the flyover and are also working to conduct assessments of land-based infrastructure critical to the safe resumption of production. Our floating production storage and offloading vessel, the Turritella, has resumed production. Our Perdido asset in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico remained online throughout Hurricane Ida. All other assets remain shut in and fully evacuated at this time,” Shell added.

“We will continue to monitor weather reports and conditions on the ground across southeast Louisiana and respond accordingly. As always, Shell’s top priority is the safety of our people, the environment and our assets,” Shell went on to say.

Commenting on Ida, Chevron said its thoughts are with the residents of the Southeast who have been impacted by the storm.

“Onshore and offshore, we remain focused on the safety of our workforce, the integrity of our facilities, the protection of the environment, and the ability to continue to supply our customers,” Chevron said.

“Production remains shut-in at our Chevron-operated Gulf of Mexico platforms. Fourchon terminal and Empire terminal and their related pipeline systems also remain shut-in. At our remaining onshore locations, we are conducting post-storm assessments,” Chevron added.

