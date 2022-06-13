90th Edition Of 24 Hours Of Le Mans Runs On Renewable Fuel

For the first time in the history of 24 Hours of Le Mans, race cars have been powered by renewable fuel.

TotalEnergies has secured its name in the history books of the 90th edition of the 24 Hours of Lemans, as the race was run using the company’s renewable fuel. For the first time in the event’s history, the 62 race cars were fueled with 100 percent renewable fuel named Excellium Racing 100. TotalEnergies said this zero-oil fuel delivers a reduction in CO2 emissions of at least 65 percent over its lifecycle.

Excellium Racing 100 is a major milestone in the partnership between TotalEnergies and Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), which is pursuing an energy transition and environmental strategy that is aligned with TotalEnergies' ambition to get to net zero by 2050, together with society.

A Fuel Made from Agricultural Waste

More than 18 months of R&D were needed to develop this renewable fuel made from wine residues (grape marcs and lees). Excellium Racing 100 is a full-fledged racing fuel that meets all the requirements of the FIA, car manufacturers, drivers, and the European directive on renewable energies (RED).

Developing Hydrogen Mobility

As the hydrogen partner to ACO and the H24 Racing team, TotalEnergies also deployed this year a mobile hydrogen filling station at Le Mans to supply the H24 hydrogen prototype that took part in the Road to Le Mans support races.

The project H24 Racing, developed jointly by Automobile Club de l'Ouest and electric-hydrogen specialist Green GT, aiming to present an electric-hydrogen race car at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2025.

"As Automobile Club de l'Ouest's partner, TotalEnergies is proud to supply the competitors of the 90th 24 Hours of Le Mans with a 100 percent renewable fuel. It's a bit of a revolution for automobile racing and a tangible sign of TotalEnergies strategy to help its customers and partners get to net zero.

“Biofuels have an important role to play in moving the transportation industry forward by immediately reducing its CO2 emissions. More than ever, this most demanding of endurance races is a testbed for TotalEnergies and a showcase for motorsports as a whole. It's a privilege for me to officially start the race," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies.

