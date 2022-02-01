$90 Oil May Push OPEC+ Into Faster Ramp-Up
With Brent oil prices having surged to around $90 per barrel, OPEC and its allies may announce a bigger-than-expected rise in output, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
The outcome of Wednesday’s meeting remains “evenly balanced” between a hike of 400,000 barrels a day for March and a bigger increase, the Wall Street bank said.
“We view growing potential for a faster ramp-up at this meeting, given the pace of the recent rally and the likely pressure from importing nations,” analysts including Damien Courvalin, Callum Bruce and Jeffrey Currie wrote in a report. “The producers’ group may also be growing more concerned by the hawkish central bank shift that could lead to slower global growth and oil revenues later this year.”
Goldman said such a move by OPEC+ would result in a short-term blip for crude prices and wouldn’t change the bank’s bullish view. The rapid decline in Covid-19 cases, strong demand so far in 2022 and initial earnings from U.S. producers “all reinforce our conviction in the need for sharply higher prices,” the bank said.
Brent crude climbed 0.2% to $89.42 a barrel by 3:09 p.m. in Singapore, extending this year’s gain to 15%.
Despite oil’s jump, OPEC+ must weigh a number of factors that could weaken prices, according to Goldman. There’s renewed speculation about more releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and natural-gas-to-oil substitution may ease as the northern hemisphere’s winter ends. There’s also been progress with the Iranian nuclear talks, which could lead to a lifting of sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s oil.
“Growing odds of a potential return of Iran exports would likely argue against a large increase in output” from OPEC+, the analysts wrote.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Aramco Signs 50 Deals
- U.S. Judge Scraps GOM Lease Sale Due To Climate Impact
- Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond
- Hess Increases Budget With Most Going To Guyana And Bakken
- Oil Down as Equities Fluctuate and US Dollar Soars
- Chevron Profit Falls Short of Forecasts
- Chevron CEO Says $100 Oil May Be Coming Within Months
- Diesel Market Looks at Risk of Price Spikes
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More