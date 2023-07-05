88 Energy Acquires Permian Assets with 1.1MMboe Reserves
88 Energy has entered deals for the acquisition of stakes in leases and wells in the Permian Basin with total net proved and probable reserves of 1.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).
The Australian company’s binding agreements with Oxy USA WTP LP via its 75 percent-owned Bighorn Energy LLC, in which Lonestar I LLC holds the remaining 25 percent, expand the joint venture’s Longhorn acreage by 435 net acres to 1,399. The project’s production wells have now risen to 40 with eight added from the $1.5 million transaction. The acquisitions, around four miles to the south of the existing acreage, also expand the Bighorn co-venturers’ Longhorn leases to 14 with five added, 88 Energy said in a press release Monday.
Longhorn averaged 425boe in gross daily production in the first quarter of 2023, about 72 percent of which was oil, according to 88 Energy’s quarterly results filing April 26. The project has given 88 Energy $2.88 million (AUD 4.3 million) in net returns since the company acquired non-operated interests 2022.
Lonestar, which shoulders $400,000 of the price of the assets from Oxy USA WTP, will continue operating Longhorn, 88 Energy said.
“The acquisition provides 88 Energy with immediate production upside through 2 new wells planned in 2H 2023 (on leases which Longhorn will have ~75% working interest), each anticipated to deliver IP30 of approximately 80-100 BOE per day gross (~75% oil)…”, Monday’s announcement stated.
“The existing Project Longhorn assets are currently producing ~400 BOE per day gross (~ 75% oil), which together with the two new wells planned on the newly acquired acreage, as well as 2 workovers on the existing Longhorn acreage, are anticipated to deliver a gross production rate of approximately 500 BOE per day by the end of 2023.”
The new assets present a low-cost entry at approximately $1 per BOE, 88 Energy said.
“All undeveloped reserves are all located within 1320 ft (40 acres spacing) of existing production; hence development of these reserves simply requires a completed well and tie back to existing production”, it added.
Western Australia-based 88 Energy entered Longhorn last year via the acquisition of a majority stake in Bighorn from Lonestar along with a 73 percent ownership in the Texas project for $9.7 million. “The acquisition represents 88 Energy’s first move into producing oil and gas assets and is in line with the Company’s strategy to build a successful exploration and production company”, 88 Energy said in an announcement February 21, 2022.
It is targeting at least five new drilling sites in Longhorn, according to its performance report for January-March.
Besides Longhorn, 88 Energy also holds stakes in Project Icewine West, Project Leonis, Project Peregrine, Project Phoenix, the Umiat Unit and Yukon leases—all in the North Slope onshore Alaska state.
In Peregrine, the biggest 88 Energy project in terms of net area at 125,735 acres, the company reported “definitive evidence of hydrocarbons” in its performance report for the last quarter of 2022.
But it later relinquished six blocks due to “limited prospectivity”, saving the company $214,000 (around AUD320,000). “The focus at Project Peregrine moving forward will be on the untested Harrier prospect (N14 and N15 targets) and the N14 south reservoir target”, it said in its quarterly filing April 26. “The N14 corresponds with ConocoPhillips’ Harpoon prospect 15 miles to the north of the Project Peregrine leases. The N14 south target is the remaining target in the Merlin prospect and may be accessible from the Merlin-1 location. The northern leases are modeled to have better porosity and permeability and are closer to infrastructure.”
To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com
