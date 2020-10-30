85 Percent of US GOM Oil Output Offline

The BSEE has estimated that, as of Thursday, approximately 84.8 percent of the current oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has been shut-in.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has estimated that, as of Thursday, approximately 84.8 percent of the current oil production and 57.6 percent of the natural gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) has been shut-in as a result of Storm Zeta.

Based on data from offshore operator reports submitted as of 11:30 CDT Thursday, personnel have been evacuated from a total of 228 production platforms in the U.S. GOM, or 35.5 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the region, the BSEE outlined. Personnel are also said to have been evacuated from two non-dynamically positioned rigs in the area, or 20 percent of the ten rigs of this type currently operating in the U.S. GOM.

A total of four dynamically positioned rigs have moved out of the hurricane’s projected path as a precaution, which represents 25 percent of the 16 dynamically positioned rigs currently operating in the region.

“After the storm has passed, facilities will be inspected,” the BSEE said in a statement posted on its website.

“Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online,” the BSEE added.

In its latest advisory post on Twitter about Storm Zeta, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted late Thursday that the storm was zooming offshore the Mid-Atlantic coast toward the Western Atlantic. Zeta led to power outages for more than 2.6 million customers in seven states, according to the Weather Channel, which revealed that at least six people died as a result of the storm.

Several storms have affected U.S. oil and gas production this year, including Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Sally, Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Cristobal. At the time of writing, the NHC’s latest mapping showed that there was another disturbance hovering over the Atlantic, which the organization predicts has a 48 percent chance of turning into a cyclone within 48 hours.

