$83MM Pemex Contract Goes to Dolphin Drilling

by Matthew V. Veazey
Rigzone Staff
Thursday, September 03, 2020

The Blackford Dolphin, above, will commence operations offshore Mexico in October. PHOTO SOURCE: Dolphin Drilling

Pemex has signed an $83 million contract with Dolphin Drilling to secure the Blackford Dolphin semisubmersible rig for approximately 15 months, the drilling contractor reported Wednesday.

In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, Dolphin Drilling also noted the rig is mobilizing for Mexico and will commence operations next month.

“Our ability to mobilize the asset quickly and our excellent operational and safety performance were key to us winning the contract,” remarked Dolphin CEO Bjørnar Iversen. “Blackford Dolphin is one of the most efficient moored semisubmersibles on the market, providing a reduction of the CO2 emissions associated with drilling operations due to its low fuel consumption and high drilling performance.”

Completely rebuilt in 2008 with a sixth-generation topside, the Blackford Dolphin can operate in water depths from 230 to 5,577 feet (70 to 1,700 meters) moored, pointed out Dolphin.

“Our alliance with Pemex demonstrates how we can add value to operators located anywhere in the world,” commented Iversen. “I am looking forward to us continuing our global growth in the years to come and see Mexico as a strategically important market for our moored semisubmersibles.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


