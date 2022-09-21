$80 Is the New $60 For Oil
$80 is the new $60 for oil, according to a new BofA Global Research report, which was sent to Rigzone on Tuesday.
“As world GDP expands by just 2.5 percent next year, according to the BofA economics team, global oil demand growth should slow further,” the BofA Global Research report stated.
“Weaker growth kicks in just as a strong dollar headwind and rising rates are poised to negatively impact oil demand in the coming months. Yet we do not expect a major pullback in oil prices, as OPEC+ has just delivered the first ever production cut signal above $90 per barrel,” the report added.
“Statements that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve may start refilling at $80 per barrel WTI should also support oil prices. Thus, as spare capacity dwindles and capex lags, we think $80 per barrel is now the new $60 for Brent crude oil. Said differently, the ‘OPEC+ put’ on average oil prices is higher today, even if long-dated Brent prices have come off from $74 to $69 per barrel in the past six weeks,” the BofA Global Research report continued.
In the report, BofA Global Research highlighted that it expects some gas-to-oil switching to lend support to Brent oil and revealed that it continues to forecast an average price of $100 per barrel in 2023 for Brent, and $94 per barrel for WTI, with a 12-month target of $110 per barrel.
“Still, we mark-to-market lower our 2H22 Brent call to $96.50 per barrel on macro weakness,” the BofA Global Research report stated.
“A key upside risk to our view is the Russian oil price cap, as we embed 10 million barrels per day of Russian supply into our outlook and this number could be much lower. Output disruptions could occur too in places such as Iraq, Nigeria, or Libya,” the report added.
At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil is trading at $92.44 per barrel and the price of WTI is trading at $85.68 per barrel. Brent’s 2022 high, so far, was seen on March 8 at $127.98 per barrel and its 2022 low, so far, was seen on January 3 at $78.98 per barrel. WTI’s 2022 high and low, so far, was seen on the same dates. Its high hit $123.7 per barrel and its low hit $76.08 per barrel.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest short term energy outlook, which was released on September 7, forecasts Brent crude oil and WTI prices will average $104.21 per barrel and $98.07 per barrel, respectively, in 2022.
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research’s latest forecast sees the Brent price averaging $105 per barrel in 2022. This price prediction is identical to company forecasts made in August and July.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- Cheniere Finds Partner For Pipeline To Corpus Christi LNG Terminal
- UK North Sea Emissions Down More Than 20 Pct Since 2018
- Qatar Says Talks with Germany on LNG Contracts Ongoing
- Germany Nationalizes Gas Giant
- USA Gas Market Rollercoaster Ride Far from Over
- Judge Says No To Barossa Drilling Permit, Santos To Appeal
- Vissim Improving Oil Spill Monitoring Approach For Aker BP
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Typhoon Sees FPSO Drift Off Quayside
- Shell Names New CEO
- Diesel Margins Tank
- Where Is the Most Dangerous Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
- Oil Demand Gets Fuel Switching Boost
- Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
- Latest Oil Market Reports Show Broad Balance Agreement
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire