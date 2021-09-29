$80 Brent Is Significant Market Event

Brent prices climbing above $80 per barrel for the first time since the pandemic started is a significant market event.

That’s according to Rystad Energy’s Senior Oil Markets Analyst Louise Dickson, who said the development highlights how the balance has changed dramatically, from global demand destruction and negative prices to supply tightness as demand returns.

“The more than $10 per barrel upswing in Brent this month is a result of the imbalance between the returning demand and the tight supply,” Dickson said in a statement sent to Rigzone.

“Demand is also offering some more upside potential as winter approaches and the global energy crunch intensifies. Some gas to oil switching is expected for Asia as well in the next two quarters as a result of the strong LNG price environment, which will strengthen oil demand even further,” Dickson added in the statement.

“Traders only have until 29 September 2021, the expiration for trading Brent October futures, to decide whether $80 per barrel is a high enough price for profit-taking, or if instead the steep backwardation in futures and analyst chatter of $90 per barrel is warranted, and decide to keep swimming with the current,” the Rystad Energy analyst went on to say.

On the bearish side, Asia faces two formidable foes, Dickson warned.

“Both the energy crisis and potential contagion from a Chinese housing bubble many warn is on the verge of bursting, put GDP, and as a result, oil demand, at risk,” Dickson stated.

“If Chinese GDP disappoints in the short-term and there is a market domino effect, oil demand may not reach our projected forecast of 99 million barrels per day by December 2021, and the upward ascent in oil prices could require a reassessment,” Dickson added.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent November futures stood at $79.22 per barrel. As of September 28, 3.36pm CEST, there have been more than 232 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with over 4.7 million deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). As of September 27, more than 5.9 billion vaccine doses had been given around the world, WHO data shows.

