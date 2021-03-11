7-Figure Onshore and Offshore USA Deal Goes to Sparrows Group
A major oil and gas operator has awarded Sparrows Group a new five-year contract to provide crane services for seven onshore and offshore U.S. assets, Sparrows reported Wednesday.
The global engineering and maintenance services firm did not identify the operator, for whom it most recently delivered a rental crane for a three-year Gulf of Mexico (GOM) decommissioning operation.
“This contract is an indication of the high-quality work our experienced personnel consistently deliver and of the strong relationship we have built with this operator in the U.S.,” Sparrows CEO Stewart Mitchell remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We have a clear understanding of the organization’s requirements and our specialist teams are ideally suited to support across the variety of reliable crane types and assets involved.”
Under the seven-figure deal, Houston-based Sparrows personnel will provide crane inspection, maintenance, testing, and repair services at two onshore facilities and a platform in the GOM, the company stated. Moreover, the firm pointed out the contract covers an onshore processing facility project and three offshore assets in California.
Sparrows noted that it will provide services via various crane types: pedestal, kingpost, mobile, overhead, davit, monorail, and gantry. It added the oil and gas contract extends its recent success in the U.S. industrial market, having won awards from automotive plant, salt mining, and paper mill customers within the past 12 months.
“The U.S. has been a key focus for us as our robust growth strategy incorporates the oil and gas market as well as industrial and renewables,” continued Mitchell. “Safety-critical equipment is essential to the ongoing safe operation of any asset and as the U.S. begins to ramp up activity across the energy and industrial sectors, we recognize the importance of maintaining continuous operations.”
