7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List

Seven companies in the oil and gas industry have been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has revealed.

Seven companies in the oil and gas industry have been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) has revealed.

The companies – which comprise Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BP America Inc, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Phillips 66 and Shell Oil Co. – all achieved a 100 percent rating in HRC’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which is described as the foremost benchmarking report measuring company policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality in the United States.

Several other oil and gas companies also made the list. These businesses, along with their rankings, can be seen below:

Linde - 90

Exxon Mobil Corp. - 85

Hess Corp. - 85

Chesapeake Energy Corp. - 70

Devon Energy Corp. - 65

Delek US Holdings - 60

Marathon Oil Corp. - 60

Valero Energy Corp. - 60

ONE Gas Inc. - 40

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year,” HRC President Alphonso David said in an organization statement.

“Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality … This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways,” he added.

“Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision,” David went on to say.

The CEI criteria are reviewed annually and periodically changed. The 2021 CEI criteria are the fifth iteration in the survey’s 19-year history and reflect HRC’s most robust standards to date, according to the organization, which outlined that the criteria fall under the central pillars of; non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

The HRC Foundation describes itself as the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com