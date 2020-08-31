70 Percent of US GOM Oil Still Offline
Approximately 69.76 percent, or 1.29 million barrels per day, of the current oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) remained shut in as of August 30, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) estimated.
The BSEE first reported that U.S. GOM oil production had been shut in in response to the Marco and Laura storms on August 22. Just over 13 percent of oil production from the region was estimated to have been shut in on that date, but this figure eventually climbed to 84.3 percent on August 25. Shut in oil production from the area stayed at this rate until August 28. On August 29, the rate of shut in U.S. GOM oil production started decreasing and stood at 82.13 percent.
As of August 30, 49.87 percent of gas production from the U.S. GOM also remained shut in, according to the BSEE. This figure was estimated to be 4.39 percent on August 22. Personnel remained evacuated from 137 (21.31 percent) production platforms in the region and two (16.67 percent) rigs remained evacuated.
“Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Hurricane Response Team continues to monitor offshore oil and gas operations in the Gulf as operators resume operations on platforms and rigs following Hurricane Laura,” the BSEE said in a statement posted on its website on Sunday.
“The team works with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until operations return to normal,” the BSEE added in the statement.
The BSEE’s updates are based on data from offshore operator reports. The organization’s latest update is reflective of 38 company reports as of 11:30 CDT on August 30.
Hurricane Laura, which made landfall on August 27, was the most powerful storm in Louisiana and Texas in 150 years, according to U.S. President Donald Trump.
President @realDonaldTrump visited the great people of Louisiana and Texas yesterday for briefings and to survey damage after Hurricane Laura.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 30, 2020
We are with you! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ja3a7yRupp
