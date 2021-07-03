$70+ Oil Prompts Concerns in Oilfield Services and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

$70+ Oil Prompts Concerns in Oilfield Services

One of Rigzone’s regular market watchers outlined that the current level of optimism about oil prices seems insufficient to allay concerns within the oilfield services industry.

Read full article here

Saipem to Expand Its Offshore Drilling Fleet

Saipem reported that it is expanding its fleet of offshore drilling units via its recently signed bareboat charter of a new Samsung Heavy Industries Co. drillship. The Samsung Santorini drillship is scheduled for delivery this November.

Read full article here

Former Texas Driller Shifts Focus to Plugging Old Wells

Bloomberg reported this week that BlackGold Capital Management LP is helping form a company to finance and start handling the cleaning and plugging of non-producing wells before they are even drilled.

Read full article here

Eastern Mediterranean Drilling Campaign Could Include Five Wells

A unit of Energean plc signed a contract with Stena Drilling Limited for its 2022-2023 drilling program offshore Israel. The contract for the Stena Icemax drillship includes three firm wells and two optional wells.

Read full article here

What is the Market Consensus for OPEC+ Meeting?

Earlier this week, Rystad Energy’s oil markets analyst Louise Dickson outlined that the market consensus was that OPEC+ would likely raise August production by about 500,000 barrels per day at the group’s next meeting.

Read full article here

Petrofac Bags Ithaca Energy Deal

Petrofac announced that it has been awarded a two and a half year brownfield project with Ithaca Energy. The company revealed that it was selected through a competitive tender to deliver stage two of Ithaca Energy’s Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project in the UK’s central North Sea.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com