$70+ Oil Prompts Concerns in Oilfield Services and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
$70+ Oil Prompts Concerns in Oilfield Services
One of Rigzone’s regular market watchers outlined that the current level of optimism about oil prices seems insufficient to allay concerns within the oilfield services industry.
Read full article here
Saipem to Expand Its Offshore Drilling Fleet
Saipem reported that it is expanding its fleet of offshore drilling units via its recently signed bareboat charter of a new Samsung Heavy Industries Co. drillship. The Samsung Santorini drillship is scheduled for delivery this November.
Read full article here
Former Texas Driller Shifts Focus to Plugging Old Wells
Bloomberg reported this week that BlackGold Capital Management LP is helping form a company to finance and start handling the cleaning and plugging of non-producing wells before they are even drilled.
Read full article here
Eastern Mediterranean Drilling Campaign Could Include Five Wells
A unit of Energean plc signed a contract with Stena Drilling Limited for its 2022-2023 drilling program offshore Israel. The contract for the Stena Icemax drillship includes three firm wells and two optional wells.
Read full article here
What is the Market Consensus for OPEC+ Meeting?
Earlier this week, Rystad Energy’s oil markets analyst Louise Dickson outlined that the market consensus was that OPEC+ would likely raise August production by about 500,000 barrels per day at the group’s next meeting.
Read full article here
Petrofac Bags Ithaca Energy Deal
Petrofac announced that it has been awarded a two and a half year brownfield project with Ithaca Energy. The company revealed that it was selected through a competitive tender to deliver stage two of Ithaca Energy’s Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project in the UK’s central North Sea.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Thwarted Trump Oil Buy Would Have Given Biden $6B
- Petrofac Bags Ithaca Energy Deal
- TotalEnergies Partners with Uber
- Energy Inflation Gathers Pace in Europe
- BSEE Revises Maximum Daily Civil Penalty Fine Regs
- Hurricane Energy Announces Board Changes
- Onshore-Powered Offshore Field Starts Production
- Eni and Uniper in Decarbonization MOU
- Shell Rep Becomes CEO of Aberdeen Renewables Group
- Another CNOOC Field Fires Up
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- Hydrogen Team Up to Create Up to 100 new Jobs
- USA Oil Prices Close Gap to Brent
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon
- Sembcorp Marine Still Faces Skilled Worker Shortfall