$550MM Drilling Contract Awards Go to KCA Deutag

KCA Deutag reported Wednesday that it has secured a trio of platform drilling contract awards worth approximately US$550 million combined.

The awards cover platform drilling services in Russia, the United Kingdom, and the Norwegian North Sea and will account for 13 years of contract backlog, KCA Deutag noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

A “major oil company offshore Russia” awarded KCA Deutag’s Offshore division a five-year contract with 2x2-year extension options, the drilling contractor stated. KCA Deutag pointed out its local team will continue to provide rig maintenance, warehousing, inventory procurement, and management services for three offshore platforms under the contract.

KCA Deutag also stated that its U.K. and Norway teams won two separate contract extensions with established customers.

“We are delighted to have been awarded these contract extensions, which builds on our longstanding relationships with our key customers,” remarked Ole Maier, KCA Deutag’s president of Offshore and RDS. “Through multiskilling of our expert rig crews, we are pleased to be able to extend our services on these platforms, alongside continuing to deliver the highest standards of operational performance to our customers.”

The drilling contractor also stated that it continues to roll out and implement its “+veDRILL” technology, which it added seeks to drive performance improvement and digitalization of the offshore worksite.

“Alongside, we have and are developing new technologies as we leverage our group-wide operating, manufacturing, and engineering capabilities to make our operations more energy-efficient while at the same time move into renewable energy applications as the energy transition gathers pace and scale,” Maier concluded.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.